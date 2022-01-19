AT&T announced that it has gone live with C-band 5G in several markets in the U.S. as a starting point for its upgraded 5G network. C-band uses mid-band spectrum between 3.7GHz and 4GHz to deliver faster speeds and greater capacity than its existing nationwide network. AT&T is also leveraging its fiber network to allow for quicker upgrades to faster 5G.

Users with a compatible phone in a C-band coevrage area will see the "5G+" icon on their phones. This icon is also used when connected to the carrier's mmWave 5G, a network already live in parts of 44 cities as well as 30 stadiums and venues. While C-band isn't as fast as mmWave, it has much greater coverage and will be great for filling in the gaps between mmWave coverage and for adding more speed to areas covered by nationwide 5G.