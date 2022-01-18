Airplane mode on your phone might become much more important if airline officials' claims turn out to be true. The mid-band 5G spectrum from around 3.7-4.0 GHz was scheduled to go live on January 19 after several previous delays. That rollout is being delayed yet again, writes Reuters, after airline officials issued a letter to the FAA, FCC, the U.S. Department of Transportation, and President Biden himself on January 17. That's less than two days before the scheduled deployment.

T-Mobile does not use this spectrum for its 5G network and is not affected by this decision.

In the letter, airline officials parroted a statement they've been saying since 2019 when the FAA wrote the rules for this particular block of wireless spectrum. They say that older altimeters won't work properly in low-visibility conditions when these 5G signals are deployed too close to airports.

The FAA has only cleared around 45% of U.S. commercial planes to perform low-visibility landings at airports where this 5G C-band spectrum was scheduled to be deployed. As a result, airline officials say that 1,100 flights and 100,000 passengers would see airline delays "on a day like yesterday (January 16, 2021)" if they were not cleared by the FAA.

Verizon and AT&T issued statements to The Verge citing they were 'frustrated' with both the FAA and the airlines, both of which have taken longer than expected to upgrade equipment and clear airplanes for landing.

The FAA says that modern altimeters should have no issues avoiding any possible interference that could be caused during particularly heavy traffic days.

Additionally, statements from AT&T and Verizon say that 40 countries worldwide have already adopted this spectrum around airports with no reported problems.