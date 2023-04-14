Does Ultra Mobile support 5G?

Best answer: Yes. Now that T-Mobile has acquired Ultra Mobile, the prepaid carrier gives users access to the nation's largest 5G network. Of course, you'll need a 5G-enabled phone and an Ultra data plan to enjoy the service, but then you're in.

What is Ultra Mobile?

Ultra Mobile is an affordable prepaid carrier that uses T-Mobile's massive 5G network. Because T-Mobile's network coverage is vast, most people won't have trouble having a network connection, and now that T-Mobile is in the process of purchasing Ultra, you can expect this connection to get even better. The only time you'll find yourself having issues is in more rural areas, in which case you might encounter dead zones.

However, if you're planning to use the service for 5G, you'll need a phone that enables 5G services. Luckily, any of the best Android phones will do.

What plans does Ultra Mobile have?

Ultra Mobile has single-month plans that start at just $15 per month for simple talk and text plus 250MB of 5G/4G LTE data and go up to $49 for 50GB of monthly data. You can also save some cash by paying for your wireless service in 3, 6, and 12-month increments of time. For example, you could pay for a full year of the 2GB/month plan and only pay $168, which breaks down to a mere $14 per month.

In addition to 5G access, these plans (excluding the aforementioned Talk and Text plan) come with unlimited talk and text to over 80 countries worldwide, plus unlimited Wi-Fi calling and a free mobile hotspot. Since Ultra is an MVNO, there are also no pesky hidden fees or complicated contracts, and you can cancel or alter your plan at any time with no penalties.

Like some other MVNO carriers, Ultra also sells some excellent 5G-compatible Android phones directly through their website, including recent releases like the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. Suffice to say, if you're ready to go prepaid, you could do a lot worse than the 5G coverage provided by Ultra Mobile.

