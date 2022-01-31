What you need to know
- AT&T Prepaid plans are cheaper than ever at Walmart with an in-store activation.
- The AT&T Prepaid MAX plan requires a new line activation in-store and is not available online.
- AT&T Prepaid plans can be discounted by $30 with the Affordable Connectivity Program for eligible customers.
AT&T has new plan pricing for its AT&T Prepaid plans exclusively available at Walmart. As reported by The Verge, these plans include the 5GB, 15GB, and Unlimited MAX plans. The Unlimited MAX plan is mostly identical to the Unlimited Plus plan available directly from AT&T with unlimited data, talk and text, 10GB of hotspot data, 100GB of personal cloud storage, and HD video streaming.
While the Walmart 5GB and 15GB plans are also $5 less than their online counterparts, the biggest value comes with the Unlimited MAX plan with its unlimited data, 5G connectivity, 10GB of hotspot data, and HD video streaming. The unlimited data may be slowed if the network is busy, but in areas with a strong LTE coverage or C-band 5G, this may not even be noticeable to many people outside of an internet speed test app. Compare this to Unlimited Plus, which slows users down only after 22GB is used.
The HD streaming video quality is another nice perk, but it's important to remember that AT&T will disable this by default and force your phone to use SD resolutions. To fix this, you must disable the Stream Saver, a feature designed to keep data usage low on your account.
It's also worth noting that you will need a 5G-capable phone to use AT&T's 5G network. Most of the best Android phones now support 5G, but if you need an upgrade, some cheap 5G phones are available from Walmart to go with your new plan. Walmart offers phones like the Motorola One Ace 5G.
Like Metro by T-Mobile, AT&T Prepaid supports discounts from the Federal Government's Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) which offers $30 off of wireless data plans for eligible customers. Customers on tribal lands can save $75. There are no multi-line or family play discounts for AT&T Prepaid.
If you're ready to switch to AT&T's network but don't want to sign up for an expensive postpaid plan, AT&T prepaid's unlimited plans are a great place to start.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Meta updates VR avatars with new looks, Facebook and Instagram integration
Meta is expanding its VR avatars to use within Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram with updated facial features and assistive devices such as hearing aids and wheelchairs.
PlayStation recap: Sony detailed what players can expect from PS5 VR
While PlayStation didn't see any major exclusive releases in January, the company did reveal new information about its upcoming PS VR2 headset.
Android Gaming recap: Activision Blizzard deal means big things for mobile
North American players finally got to try out Disney Twisted-Wonderland and Genshin Impact received yet another update with new characters. Our Android gaming recap is here.
Protect your Galaxy S10 5G with these great screen protectors
The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is an incredible device and is already ahead of its time, but you'll want to make sure you protect your investment. Here are the best screen protectors that you can get for the S10 5G.