AT&T has new plan pricing for its AT&T Prepaid plans exclusively available at Walmart. As reported by The Verge, these plans include the 5GB, 15GB, and Unlimited MAX plans. The Unlimited MAX plan is mostly identical to the Unlimited Plus plan available directly from AT&T with unlimited data, talk and text, 10GB of hotspot data, 100GB of personal cloud storage, and HD video streaming.

While the Walmart 5GB and 15GB plans are also $5 less than their online counterparts, the biggest value comes with the Unlimited MAX plan with its unlimited data, 5G connectivity, 10GB of hotspot data, and HD video streaming. The unlimited data may be slowed if the network is busy, but in areas with a strong LTE coverage or C-band 5G, this may not even be noticeable to many people outside of an internet speed test app. Compare this to Unlimited Plus, which slows users down only after 22GB is used.

The HD streaming video quality is another nice perk, but it's important to remember that AT&T will disable this by default and force your phone to use SD resolutions. To fix this, you must disable the Stream Saver, a feature designed to keep data usage low on your account.

It's also worth noting that you will need a 5G-capable phone to use AT&T's 5G network. Most of the best Android phones now support 5G, but if you need an upgrade, some cheap 5G phones are available from Walmart to go with your new plan. Walmart offers phones like the Motorola One Ace 5G.

Like Metro by T-Mobile, AT&T Prepaid supports discounts from the Federal Government's Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) which offers $30 off of wireless data plans for eligible customers. Customers on tribal lands can save $75. There are no multi-line or family play discounts for AT&T Prepaid.

If you're ready to switch to AT&T's network but don't want to sign up for an expensive postpaid plan, AT&T prepaid's unlimited plans are a great place to start.