Linksys has revealed a new WI-Fi 6 router called the Hydra Pro 6 with a dual-band Wi-Fi 6 connection. This AX5400 router has a 2.4GHz band capable of 600Mbps and a 5GHz band capable of 4.8Gbps. With six streams, this router is designed to handle the pressure of multiple devices connected simultaneously without dropping a connection. It's speed is also helped with support for 160MHz on the 5GHz band.

The Linksys Hydra Pro 6 is a good fit for most homes with up to 2,700 square feet of coverage and the potential for mesh expansion. The Hydra Pro 6 retails for $299.99 and is set to be available starting January 4, 2022 at Linksys.com with other retailers to follow.