What you need to know
- Linksys launches a new Wi-Fi 6 router with the Linksys Hydra Pro 6.
- The Hydra Pro 6 has a dual-band AX5400 connection with 160MHz support.
- It's powered by the Qualcomm Immersive Home 216 platform for extra connection stability.
Linksys has revealed a new WI-Fi 6 router called the Hydra Pro 6 with a dual-band Wi-Fi 6 connection. This AX5400 router has a 2.4GHz band capable of 600Mbps and a 5GHz band capable of 4.8Gbps. With six streams, this router is designed to handle the pressure of multiple devices connected simultaneously without dropping a connection. It's speed is also helped with support for 160MHz on the 5GHz band.
The Linksys Hydra Pro 6 is a good fit for most homes with up to 2,700 square feet of coverage and the potential for mesh expansion. The Hydra Pro 6 retails for $299.99 and is set to be available starting January 4, 2022 at Linksys.com with other retailers to follow.
Under the hood, the Hydra Pro 6 is powered by the Qualcomm Immersive Home 216 platform which Linksys says delivers wire-like stability. This router also supports Linksys' Intelligent Mesh so you can expand your coverage with a mesh down the line without having to sacrifice your router. On the back there are five gigabit Ethernet ports with once dedicated to the incoming internet connection flanked by dual antennas. There is also a USB port for a quick network storage option.
This router has similar hardware to some of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers you can buy and a sleek minimalist design. Unlike the more capable Hydra Pro 6E we reviewed last year, this router is limited to 5GHz Wi-Fi 6 though this will be fine for the vast majority of people while 6GHz adoption is still relatively low.
