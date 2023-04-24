Mint Mobile: How to know if there is coverage in your area

Best answer: Popular MVNO carrier Mint Mobile was recently purchased by T-Mobile, and they use that carrier's massive 5G network to provide coverage to millions of users around the world. To find out if you're covered, all you need to do is search for your location on Mint Mobile's official coverage map (opens in new tab).

If you like what Mint Mobile has to offer but aren't sure about Mint Mobile coverage, there are a few things you can do before signing up. First, you'll need to make sure that your phone is fully compatible with T-Mobile since Mint Mobile uses this network exclusively. Next, make sure to check Mint's coverage map (opens in new tab) before switching, but keep in mind that there's a seven-day money-back guarantee window if things don't work out as expected.

Does my device get Mint Mobile coverage?

(Image credit: Mint)

Most modern unlocked phones support the majority of T-Mobile's network and thereby Mint's, but if you're shopping for something new then these are some of the best phones to use with Mint Mobile. It's worth noting that some older devices might not support Band 71, which uses a 600MHz spectrum to deliver long-range coverage to fill in the gaps between towers. If your phone doesn't support this band, you'll drop down to 3G a lot more often.

(Image credit: Mint Mobile)

If you aren't sure if your phone is going to work with Mint, simply head to the carrier's official compatibility checker (opens in new tab) and fill out the required fields (it might be helpful to find your phone's IMEI number beforehand). Thanks to Mint Mobile's BYOP (Bring Your Own Phone) program, you can even save some additional money on your phone bill when you bring an existing device to the carrier. You can also do this by downloading the Mint Mobile app, which will check your phone's compatibility automatically.

Since T-Mobile recently began the process of formally purchasing Mint Mobile, you might also be interested in learning a little more about T-Mobile's 5G service. If you already have a 5G-capable phone that you want to bring to Mint Mobile, just make sure that it's unlocked and GSM compatible.

Does my area get Mint Mobile coverage?

Source: Mint Mobile (Image credit: Android Central)

Like we mentioned above, if you want to know whether the specific area you're in gets access to T-Mobile's network, visit Mint Mobile's coverage map (opens in new tab).

Remember to check the places you frequent, such as your workplace, relatives' homes, or maybe even Times Square. By clicking an area on the map or putting in your exact address or zip code, there will be a little icon that pops up showing you the strength of each frequency present (outdoors, indoor residential, etc.). If everything in your area is green, you're most likely good to go. T-Mobile's network is vast, so assuming you don't live in an incredibly rural area, it's quite likely you'll get service.

You're not stuck with Mint Mobile coverage

Fortunately, Mint Mobile has a seven-day money-back guarantee. If you're not satisfied, all you have to do is let Mint know within that first week of activation — no questions asked. Shipping and handling fees won't be returned, but at least you don't have to send anything back.

And if you really have doubts about Mint Mobile, then there's a "See For Yourself" starter Kit you can get through the Mint Mobile app that will give you a seven-day trial to test its service. This trial will run Mint Mobile right alongside your existing wireless service with no interruptions, so there's really zero risk.

