Catch AC's Alex Dobie and MrMobile on the Seriously? podcast!

Will 5G seriously change the world? Should you buy a new phone right now just because it supports the latest in networking tech? Android Central's Alex Dobie, the one and only MrMobile (a.k.a. Michael Fisher) and TechRadar's John McCann join host Matt Phillips on episode 5 of the Seriously? podcast to debate the future of 5G. The next-generation cellular tech is used in some of the best Android phones of the moment, like Samsung's Galaxy S21 series, but is often viewed as being over-hyped and underwhelming in its current form.

The discussion touches on everything from 5G-enabled game streaming to whether you're really getting full 5G speeds when you see that little icon in your status bar. At the other end of the spectrum, the panel talk about 5G's potential to bring faster, lag-free connectivity to more remote areas. And what does the future hold for a possible 6G spec in the decades ahead?

And, of course, it wouldn't be a podcast about 5G without touching on some of the... wackier conspiracy theories out there surrounding the new technology.

New episodes of the Seriously podcast drop every two weeks on a Wednesday, and you'll find the latest episode 5 embedded above, as well as on YouTube. You'll find the show on major Android podcast apps like Google Podcasts and Pocket Casts.