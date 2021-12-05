Best RC helicopters 2022

The best RC helicopters are a fun hobby to pick up for those who love the idea of flying but want to keep their feet on the ground. Many of today's crafts do 3D aerobatics and stunts, some are lightweight and made to push speed boundaries, and a few are aimed right at beginners and also kids. No matter what your skill level, we have a chopper for you. My favorite is the Syma S107G-W. This small copter works for beginners or more advanced pilots, is fun to get up in the air, and is the cheapest heli on the market. There are a few helis that catch my eye this year. Here's my list of the best RC helicopters of the year.

Best overall: Syma S107G-W

The best RC helicopter on our list and also one of the most affordable is the Syma S107G. Charge the heli's battery up in less than half an hour, and the Syma is ready to go right out of the box, no assembly required.

The Syma S107G is a blast to fly. The controller is a cinch to use, even for total newbies. With tactile buttons, you control the up/down, left/right, and forward/backward motion. Landing and taking off are also easier with this model than others on our list, making it a good choice for new fliers.

The controller's batteries and possible interference with the sun are my only two complaints. First, you'll need six AA batteries to power the controller. They're not included. Second, this kit uses IR to communicate instead of radiofrequency so that direct sunlight can cause interference. For that reason, the Syma S107G is best flown indoors or in the shade. Despite those minor annoyances, the Syma S107G is a thrill for all ages and a bargain for anyone wanting to take to the sky.

Syma S107G-W Great for all ages Today's Best Deals $22 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Easy to fly + Suitable for beginners and more advanced pilots + Five color choices + Comes with spare tail blade + Inexpensive Reasons to avoid - Controller requires 6 AA batteries - Best used indoors or in the shade

Best for indoors: Cheerwing S107/S107G Phantom

The Cheerwing S107/107G Phantom is a mini RC helicopter with two selectable frequencies that enable you to fly two helicopters at once. This is a dream come true system for those with two family members who want to race or perform stunts together.

The frame on the Phantom is metal, so it can take a beating without falling apart. The gyro acts as it should, detecting left or right sway and sending a command to the tail to correct the movement. The small size of this model gives users agility and speed to race, travel through an obstacle course, or cruise around the house.

The Phantom is too light to handle even a slight breeze outdoors, so this is an indoor-only RC helicopter. Also, the battery life lasts seven minutes tops and takes 40 minutes to recharge, so you'll probably want a spare battery or an extra helping of patience. However, if it's a mini RC helicopter with a strong build and multiple frequencies you want, the Phantom from Cheerwing will fit the bill and make your wallet happy.

Cheerwing S107/S107G Phantom Fun indoor helicopter Today's Best Deals $22 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Two frequencies + Durable metal frame + Easy to control + Zippy + Fun to fly Reasons to avoid - Battery lasts 5-7 minutes - indoor-only

Best battery life: DEERC DE51

Source: DEERC (Image credit: Source: DEERC)

It's a sad fact that most RC helicopters run short in the battery department. That's what happens when you try to keep weight down. DEERC includes two batteries with the DE51 so you can double your fun. Each battery lasts 10 minutes, so you'll get 20 minutes of playtime with two fully charged batteries.

The DE51 comes with interchangeable shells to change the look of your aircraft. The metal body is rugged and child-friendly. The remote offers one key take-offs and landings, plus an altitude hold that lets you hover in place. There are also buttons for high and low speed on the controller, and the copter has built-in LEDs for flashy low-light flights.

The only downside to the DEERC DE51 is the instructions. They're a confusing mess. Thankfully, anyone who's put together a piece of furniture without creating new four-letter words will be able to figure it all out sans instructions. If you have a beginner or a more advanced pilot in the house, the DEERC is the best RC helicopter for your money.

DEERC DE51 Double the fun Today's Best Deals $33 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Great for beginner to advanced pilots + Two batteries included + Interchangeable shells + Strong metal build + Easy to control Reasons to avoid - Confusing instructions

Best camera: Cheerwing U12S Mini

Source: Cheerwing (Image credit: Source: Cheerwing)

Much like today's best RC trucks, most RC helicopters don't have cameras like traditional drones. That's a shame because half the joy in flying is reliving that experience of watching footage of your flight. If a camera is a must-have for you, go for the Cheerwing U12S mini RC helicopter.

The U12S is outfitted with Wi-Fi FPV and delivers crisp stills and videos straight to your phone. This U12S is decked out with two speed modes, one key take-off and landing and auto hovering. The build quality is also top-notch. It's metal but has flexible blades that bend instead of break when you hit a rough patch.

I'm docking a few points on the U12S for its battery. It lasts seven to eight minutes, which isn't horrible but also isn't up to snuff. If you have the funds to pick up a spare battery, I highly recommend it. For those who want a camera onboard their next flight, The U12S from Cheerwing is a solid machine that will give you years of practice and entertainment.

Cheerwing U12S Mini Shoot the scene Today's Best Deals $45 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Heavy-duty metal build + Flexible blades + Onboard camera + FPV + Two speed modes Reasons to avoid - 7-8 minute battery life

Best design: Syma TF1001 Helifury 360

Source: Syma (Image credit: Source: Syma)

The forward-thinking design of the Syma TF1001 Heliflury 360 doesn't just look good; it helps it to perform in ways that other RC helicopters cannot. The one-button take-off/landing on the controller allows beginners to get up in the air safely and land without trouble. Once you have the basics under your belt, you can switch between two speeds, do 3D flips, perform 12 stunts, and fly through obstacle courses.

The TF1001 is an excellent choice for newbies and hobbyists. New pilots can stay in slow mode and practice drills while the more advanced will have a ball doing flips, stunts, and racing friends. And unlike a few other RC helis on our list, this model from Syma flies just as well in the great outdoors as it does in your house.

The battery on the TF1001 lasts seven minutes, and that's my only sticking point. Grab another battery if you want to spend more time flying than recharging your equipment. This Syma kit comes with the RC helicopter, a landing pad, a controller, and a carry sack.

Syma TF1001 Helifury 360 A stunt drone like no other Today's Best Deals $50 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Cool design + Comes with landing pad and extras + Performs 12 stunts + Does 3D flips + Fast and slow mode Reasons to avoid - Battery life

Get flying with the best RC helicopter

Not everyone can afford a high-end drone like the ones from DJI. Every copter that made our list of the best RC helicopters delivers a fun experience for pilots at a price point most can handle. Some aircraft are best flown indoors, and others are built to take to the skies.

Tops on my list this year is the Syma S107G-W. It's a small copter with an equally tiny battery. Charge time is just a hair under 30 minutes, and it'll deliver a solid 10 minutes of flight time. Not bad for a small aircraft. You can always double up on batteries to give yourself more air time.

On the subject of batteries, you'll need six AA batteries for the controller. Unfortunately, they don't come with this kit, so be sure to toss them in your cart before checkout. Landing, take-offs, turns, and climbing and descending are all controllable by you, the pilot. No matter your skill level, it's easy to get this heli off the ground and in the air.

The controller uses IR to communicate with the helicopter, so be aware that things like the sun and even wind can cause interference. For that reason, we like the Syma S107G-W as an indoor toy best. It's a fun little copter that races, performs well on obstacle courses, and is flat-out fun to tool around the basement. And for the price, it's also the best deal going.

