Best PS5 controller skins 2022

Phones aren't the only pieces of tech that benefit from protective covers. Though the PS5 DualSense controller doesn't necessarily need a skin, there are plenty of reasons to get one. Maybe you want a better grip on your controller, or perhaps you don't want your pristine white case to get all dirty. On the other hand, it could be that you just want a new color. Whatever the reason, you can pick up a reasonably cheap controller skin for your DualSense. While they're all pretty similar, here are some of the best PS5 controller skins to fit your style and budget.

Pleny of colors eXtremeRate PlayVital Guardian Edition Case for PS5 DualSense $16 at Amazon eXtremeRate's Guardian DualSense case is ergonomic and comfortable, featuring high-grade silicone and protects against bumps and scratches. There are over 10 different colors to choose from, and it comes with a set of thumb grips. Just the grips eXtremeRate PlayVital Red Anti-Skid PS5 DualSense $13 at Amazon Want to have a better grip on your controller without buying a complete controller skin? eXtremeRate offers just the grips that you can fold over the sides of your DualSense controller. It features a honeycomb textured surface and comes in a variety of colors. Extra thumb grips YoRHa Silicone Cover for PS5 DualSense (Camouflage Blue) $8 at Amazon If you're looking for a controller skin that isn't just a plain color, try out YoRHa's camouflage blue skin. What's even better is that it comes with ten extra thumb grips in various shapes and sizes, so you can choose whichever suits you best. Textured eXtremeRate PlayVital Samurai Edition Case for PS5 DualSense $15 at Amazon Like the Guardian grip from eXtremeRate, the Samurai grip comes in several colors and features non-slip silicone. It differs in its texture, using 3D concave lines to deliver a great fit that looks good. It also comes with two thumbstick covers that feature a similar design. All white Cybcamo PS5 Controller Grip $12 at Amazon Cybcamo offers its own high-quality textured silicone DualSense skin that's similar to others on this list, but may feature a more comfortable grip. It also comes with three thumb grips at varying heights depending on your needs. Range of colors Aosai PS5 DualSense Controller Skin $7 at Amazon This grip provides a smooth silicone controller skin that's easy to use, doesn't interfere with long-term gaming sessions, and gives the DualSense protection against damage from various sources or everyday use.

Protect your DualSense

When it comes to controller skins, what really differentiates them are their textured patterns and colors. Silicone is silicone, and you probably won't feel too much of a difference in that regard. So you'll need to ask yourself what kind of grip you want and what purpose you want it to serve. Do you need a cover to protect your DualSense from scratches, or one with better grip, so your hands don't slip from your controller after hours of use?

The DualSense haptic feedback and adaptive triggers help elevate games, simulating weather effects like rain or allowing alternate actions depending on how much pressure you use when pulling a trigger. Since they're some of the best PS5 controllers available, it makes sense to try and preserve these controllers as long as possible.

eXtremeRate makes excellent DualSense skins that cover the entire controller and offer scratch protection and a better grip. You can also find a textured pattern that you prefer in one of several different colors. Skins generally range from 10 to 20 bucks, so you won't spend too much if you want to purchase one.

