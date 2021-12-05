Best Portable Photo Printers 2022

While you can store your photos on your phone, a great all-in-one printer is great for making photo prints to keep for posterity. But the best portable photo printers make it easy to quickly print photos that you can take with you anywhere. We live in a world where pictures help us express what we're thinking and feeling. Most of us post them online on social media sites or in cloud services like Google Photos and share them that way, but sometimes you want to preserve those images in a way that you can touch and hang on your wall. That's where these portable instant photo printers come into play. These will give you speedy prints, with zero hassle.

Relive your favorite moments with a physical print

If there's anything the resurgence of instant printers and cameras has taught us, it's that people still love having physical copies of their favorite photos. These are the best portable photo printers that make creating those physical copies as easy as possible, with Bluetooth connectivity and prints that are made to last for years to come.

If we were buying right now, we'd strongly recommend the Canon Selphy Square QX10, which prints square photos that can last for as long as a century. It comes in a variety of colors, and Canon has a long-running legacy of high-quality printing with vibrant colors. The QX10 is relatively compact and easy to tuck into a pocket or bag, and it's built to withstand drops and the elements.

For a bit less money, you can pick up the Polaroid ZIP or the Instax Mini Link. Both options print out fun, tiny photos with adhesive backings and has plenty of built-in editing tools for stickers, borders, and so on. Whichever printer you buy, the important thing is that you go out and make new memories as often as possible!