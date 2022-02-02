Best mobile accessories for Xbox Game Pass for Android Android Central 2022

Xbox Game Pass's cloud gaming option on Android (also known as xCloud or Xbox Cloud Streaming) has been steadily expanding ever since Game Pass launched. At the time of writing, you can play over 250 games on your Android device if you're a Game Pass Ultimate subscriber — check out our list of the best games. So if you want to turn your Android phone or tablet into a Game Pass machine, here are a few things that will make your gameplay experience better.

Turn your phone into a game machine with a few accessories

The expansion of gaming on mobile is one of the most exciting parts of Xbox Game Pass. Suddenly you can play games on your phone that were previously restricted to your PC or console. But as great as many games available via Cloud-gaming are, not many of them have touch controls. That makes a controller your most essential purchase for serious gaming on Android. We can't recommend the Razer Kishi enough, considering it can snap onto your phone directly and is relatively compact. It's our pick for the best controller for Xbox Game Pass cloud gaming on Android.

A headset is also a great choice, so you can experience your games to the fullest no matter where you are. The SteelSeries Arctis Pro is one of our favorite Bluetooth headsets, so if you want a headset that will work with your phone and your other devices, this is the one you should get.

Finally, if you prefer not to go the Kishi route, you can invest in the classic Xbox Core controller, which will work perfectly with your games and phone. Combined with the PowerA MOGA clip, that will give you the complete mobile gaming experience that'll cost you less than even the Kishi. Making your Android into a miniature, portable gaming console with just a few accessories is very easy.