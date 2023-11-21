These are my favorite charging accessories you should stock up on during Black Friday

It's easy to get excited about new tech, whether it's buying a new phone, tablet, or computer. However, one category I always get excited about whenever major sales events come around — like Black Friday, for example — is charging accessories. From charging adapters to wireless chargers and cords, big sales are usually a good time to stock up on items to keep your phone juiced up.

There are different types of items you should consider looking into, as they're often not too expensive and can be pretty helpful around the house, especially if you have a big family and lots of tech. And these days, more and more smartphones are shipping without charging adapters, so this is your chance to grab some good ones.

Here are the types of accessories I like to use, and some that I want to buy:

Charging adapters

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

As stated, you won't really find charging adapters in the boxes of many phones, including newer iPhones and Android phones. But don't fret because there are plenty of USB-C wall chargers out there for you to get your hands on, often better than what you'll find bundled with a phone. That said, if you need a new charging adapter or two, there are some things I like to consider before buying one.

The most important thing is to check the charging speed of both your phone and the charger. You want a charger that has an equal or higher watt output than your phone. Some of the best Android phones from manufacturers, such as Samsung, charge at 25W, but others can go as high as 45W, 68W, or higher. We have some good options for the best 100W wall chargers, which should be more than enough for most people. Support for standards like Power Delivery (PD) and PPS is also ideal for compatibility with various devices.

Another thing you might want to consider is the number of ports. Many adapters have just one port, but some have two or even three ports, and they can be a mix of USB-C and USB-A. However, keep in mind that the different ports can charge at different speeds and that charging multiple items at the same time with an adapter that has multiple ports can result in slower speeds, so make sure to check the specs when you do so that you're still getting an optimal speed.

One charging adapter I like is the Anker 736 Nano II. It has three ports, with two USB-C and one USB-A, and it charges at a top speed of 100W, which is more than any of my devices need at once. It also supports various charging standards, making it a great choice for just about any device.

Anker 736 Nano II 3-Port Wall Charger: $75 $41 at Amazon This Anker charger tops out at 100W, which is perfect for larger devices like laptops that need more power. However, with three USB ports, you can charge multiple devices at the same time while taking up just one outlet. And for Black Friday, you can snag this handy wall charger for less than $50 (45% off).

Charging cables

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Just having an adapter is one thing, but you need a way to connect it to your device. Most tech products already come with compatible cables, but it's always helpful to have some of the best USB-C cables lying around as a backup.

Many devices, particularly Android phones and the new iPhone 15 series, support USB-C, so you'll want to make sure the cable has at least one port with this connector. It's up to you if you want a cable with at least one end with USB-A, since many adapters, cars, and public spaces still support this port. However, newer devices and cars support USB-C, so you can consider a cable with USB-C on both ends for future-proofing.

Also, make sure it supports a charging speed that matches or exceeds the adapter so you can truly take advantage of it on all your devices.

Anker 100W USB-C cable: $16 10% off with coupon at Amazon Having a fast charger means nothing if your cable can't support the speeds. Fortunately, Anker has just what you need with these woven nylon cables. At 6 feet long, these should have no problem reaching the back of a car or across a desk.

Wireless chargers

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

There are a lot of phones that support wireless charging, and while it's not always immediately obvious why they're so useful, I find it quite helpful to leave them scattered around my house. I have one next to my bed, on my desk, on my coffee table, on my kitchen counter, and in my bathroom. It's nice because while they often don't charge phones as fast as plugging them in, it's nice to be able to just set it down while I'm washing dishes or something, without having to fiddle around with wires. It's especially helpful if you can find a wireless charger that props your phone up so you can watch videos while doing what you need to do.

Aside from devices such as those from OnePlus and other Chinese brands that use proprietary charging tech, phones will generally top out at 15W wireless charging. It's not terribly quick, but it gets the job done, and many of the best wireless chargers support this speed. Some can even charge multiple devices at once.

Then there's MagSafe. Sure, it's an Apple tech, but there are many cases and accessories that can add magnetic rings to your Android phone. This means you can slap your phone on a MagSafe-compatible charger like the UGREEN Nexode 100W 2-in-1 GaN Desktop Charger.

UGREEN Nexode 100W 2-in-1 GaN Desktop Charger: $180 $130 (+ 10% off coupon) at Amazon This unique charger not only has quick charging speeds up to 100W with USB ports, but it also has a MagSafe wireless charger that you can set at an angle so you can watch videos or use your phone while it's charging. It's not exactly cheap, but Black Friday gives you a sweet discount, and you can get 10% off the discounted price with a coupon.

Portable chargers

Of course, just having a bunch of chargers around the house isn't enough; you should also have some for when you're out and about. That's where the best portable chargers and power banks come into play, and they're great for when you go on hikes or find yourself spending the day at Disneyland.

Like the other accessories, charging speed is an important factor to take into consideration, but with portable chargers, you'll also want to look into the battery capacity. If you want something fairly pocketable, I would recommend at least 10,000mAh, which is enough to charge many phones at least two or more times. You can also spring for higher capacity chargers, but these tend to be a lot larger in size, although they're great to store in a bag if you need something with enough juice to charge a tablet or laptop on the go.

Anker Nano Power Bank: $50 $35 at Amazon This portable charger has multiple ports and enough juice to fully charge most smartphones at least two times. Don't have a cable? No problem, thanks to the built-in USB-C cable that doubles as a handle for easy carrying. Add the convenience of a display to show you the remaining charge, and you have what could be the perfect portable charger.

You may also wanna check out some car chargers for those particularly long trips.

MagSafe accessories

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

As noted before, add MagSafe to your Android phone using some of the best MagSafe accessories, which is nice to have as we wait for Qi2 to make its way to devices. These are best to add to any case that you have on your phone (which we highly recommend buying). My colleague Nick Sutrich has a Pixel 8 Pro case from Thinborne that he absolutely loves because it's incredibly thin and tough, which makes it ideal for adding a magnetic ring for MagSafe charging, such as the one below from Spigen.

Spigen Magnetic Ring (MagFit): $30 $17 at Amazon MagSafe isn't an Android thing, but that doesn't mean we can't get in on the fun. This magnetic ring from Spigen lets you take advantage of MagSafe chargers so you can get the most out your wireless charger without having to fiddle around with placement.

Bonus: Furniture

(Image credit: Android Central)

One of the best things about buying new furniture is that sometimes you can find stuff that has built-in ports. This is always something I look for when I shop for items like standing desks, nightstands, end tables, and even bed frames.

I have a standing desk that includes a few USB ports, but if you look hard enough, you can also find some that have wireless charging. I would suggest you do some shopping around to see which desk best fits your space and has the specs you need. This FLEXISPOT desk looks pretty good and has some pretty positive reviews, but again, I would suggest doing some research and shopping around.

FLEXISPOT Comhar Electric Standing Desk: $499 $299 at Amazon This electronic sit-stand desk is the ideal office accessory to upgrade your space. Not only does it let you easily adjust your desk with the press of a button, but it comes with USB ports to charge your devices while you work. And if you'll believe it, this awesome piece of furniture is $200 off for Black Friday.

I also recently purchased a new bed frame with a headboard that has USB ports included. They support Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 and the headboard has a space where I can easily place my phone while it charges without me worrying about it falling on my face in the middle of the night. It's also just a pretty nice bed frame.

Feonase Upholstered Platform Bed Frame: Starts at $179 ($30 off coupon available) at Amazon This bed frame comes with a nice little surprise that you don't see too often: USB ports! You can charge two devices with the included USB-A and USB-C ports on the headboard, which is also perfect for storing your items while they charge.

Be sure to check out our Black Friday hub for our favorite deals on all sorts of tech, from phones to smart TVs. We will continue to add new deals as they become available.