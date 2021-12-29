Best wireless car chargers and mounts Android Central 2021

For drivers with long daily commutes, the best wireless car chargers are an excellent investment. Beyond the fact that plugging and unplugging your phone can be a pain, most car chargers come with a mount or phone holder that places your phone closer to eye level, so you're not glancing down when your gaze should be on the road. Qi wireless chargers have already started creeping into our offices and homes. If you're using a Qi-enabled phone, you should absolutely grab one of these chargers and go wire-free in the car too.

Sensors and magnets and springs

The biggest differentiators when picking the best wireless car charger are going to be how the mount attaches to your car and how the mount grips your phone. If you prefer a no-nonsense mount that uses the standard springs, then the iOttie Wireless Car Charger is a great choice. It's a bit bulky in the dashboard style, but it has a suction cup to easily stay on your window or dash so long as it's not a ridiculous temperature out. Plus, the spring mounts tend to last well over a year before wearing out.

If you want to go a little more new-school, the Squish Wireless Car Charger and its gravity grip are excellent so long as you mount your phone vertically. This bundle has the benefit of having both the air vent mount and dash/window mount options right there in the box. I prefer the air vent models because they tend to fit a wider array of vehicles. Plus, the air from the AC blows over the mount and your phone, which helps keep them cool as wireless charging generates some heat.

Of course, before you buy any of these, check if your Android phone supports wireless charging. If not, you can invest in one of these excellent car phone holders or magnetic car mounts, then invest in one of the best car chargers separately.