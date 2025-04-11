Gadget Weekly (Image credit: Android Central) Join Namerah Saud Fatmi as she explores the cool, quirky, and sometimes downright odd world of smartphone accessories, gadgets, and other nerdy toys every week.

Wireless charging isn't the most efficient method of recharging anything. Most wireless chargers tend to run super hot, which is unsafe and wastes energy at the same time. Accessory brand TORRAS has a solution to combat this unnecessary heat generation. The brand's PolarCircle Qi2 Wireless Charger has a built-in cooling fan, keeping your device nice and breezy.

TORRAS started out as a smartphone case maker, but the Chinese brand has since expanded into other accessories, such as phone stands, grips, chargers, and even power banks. The design language is minimal across the portfolio, with many concepts reminiscent of ESR's offerings.

The TORRAS PolarCircle cools and recharges simultaneously

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central) (Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

The PolarCircle is meant to be a jack of all trades, combining 15W Qi2 wireless charging with a cooling fan and a rotating phone stand. You can even use the sturdy rotating stand as a grip since it boasts a ring-like structure. Since this is a Qi2 accessory, it works with MagSafe devices perfectly as well.

I was expecting a plug-and-play experience with the TORRAS PolarCircle Qi2 Wireless Charger. As a person who spends six out of seven days a week—sometimes even all seven — testing accessories, it took me an embarrassing amount of time to figure this thing out.

Fortunately, the fine print on the tiny little user manual walks you through the steps with illustrated diagrams. I still feel like TORRAS needs to uncomplicate the process of turning on the cooling fan. It's not user-friendly at all, requiring you to press and hold the button, unplug and then replug the cable to get the blades spinning.

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

Wireless charging works as it should with the TORRAS PolarCircle, functioning smoothly with both Android and iOS devices during my review. The cooling fan does an amicable job of heat reduction, keeping the center of the device frosty. This prevents stutters and overheating issues on your phone, so you can use it while charging.

It's not the "coolest" accessory I have ever used, though. That award goes to Black Shark's magnetic coolers. However, the TORRAS PolarCircle Qi2 Wireless Charger's temperature control is adequate for wireless charging purposes.

The charger is built well, and even though the ring-like stand is thin, it feels durable.

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

TORRAS includes a 5-foot-long USB-C to USB-C cable in the box, which is a pleasing length. That's a generously long cable — competitors, please take note. We don't want measly little 2ft cables, which is what most brands like Anker provide. This is the gold standard of cable lengths.

Overall, the $59.99 price tag gives you excellent value for your money. TORRAS frequently discounts its products, so you can easily score the PolarCircle Qi2 Wireless Charger for less than $50. At the time of writing, you can get it for $42.49 from Amazon.

I don't think you can expect a multipurpose accessory like this to be any cheaper. It's a fantastic deal, considering good-quality coolers set you back $30 to $40 alone. Add the cost of a 15W Qi2 wireless charger and a MagSafe PopSocket, and you're already looking at a hefty bill, with the combined total reaching $100 if you add a 5ft USB-C cable.

So, if your phone tends to overheat while charging, try the budget-friendly TORRAS PolarCircle Qi2 Wireless Charger!