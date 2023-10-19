This Pixel 8 Pro case is impossibly thin

When you get a new phone, it's almost inevitable that you'll get a case to keep it protected. But what if you don't want to add bulk and ugliness to your shiny new phone? Thinborne has the answer with its latest aramid fiber case for the Google Pixel 8 series.

At just 0.03 inches thin (roughly 0.7mm), the Thinborne Aramid Fiber case is unbelievably thin and light. The material is super grippy — but not annoyingly grippy like the official Google Pixel cases — so it'll stick better to your hands but not to your pocket lining.

I got one for my Google Pixel 8 Pro this week and immediately fell in love with the design. Turns out, some of our readers who have already bought it agree! I'm not someone who usually likes cases, but compared to many of the best Pixel 8 Pro cases out there, this offers great scratch resistance and grip without adding anything negative to the phone's feeling and design.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

These types of thin cases are only meant to add grip and provide scratch resistance, which is why it's great that this comes with two tempered glass screen protectors in the box. The tempered glass protectors stick out a bit from the display, providing a surface to absorb the force should you accidentally drop your Pixel 8.

This one also doesn't add MagSafe, so you'll need to get CaseBorne's Pixel 8 case if you want MagSafe added to your Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro. Alternatively, you could always get one of Spigen's nifty MagFit rings to add MagSafe to any phone or case. Bonus if the phone supports wireless charging like the Pixel 8 Pro does.

We've previously reviewed the Thinborne case for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, and this version uses an improved Aramid Fiber material as well as more sleek contours across the body. Plus, it's more resilient to drops and dings than that case, as the material isn't as brittle as that older version, thanks to 600D Aramid Fiber.

Thinborne Aramid Fiber case for the Google Pixel 8 Pro $39.98 at Amazon Get a case that doesn't add weight or bulk and comes with two tempered glass screen protectors in the box. Protect your phone from scratches and add some grip to the slippery Pixel 8 Pro.