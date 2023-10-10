My favorite Pixel 8 case is only $14 for Prime Day

Modern smartphones are just too darn nice to look at and hold and I'm not normally a huge fan of cases, but this Caseborne case for the Google Pixel 8 Pro changed my mind. Not only does it look and feel great to hold but it's also 30% off for Amazon Big Deal Days, aka Prime Day 2.

If you somehow needed an even better deal, consider the fact that this case not only has MagSafe built-in but it also comes packed with two tempered glass screen protectors in the box. This is a deal you won't find any other time and it pairs perfectly with all the Prime Day phone deals going on right now.

Caseborne crystal clear Pixel 8 Pro case + 2 tempered glass protectors: $21.98 $14.94 at Amazon Grab the clear case that feels good, keeps your Pixel 8 Pro looking good, and won't yellow over time. Plus, you'll get MagSafe compatibility built right into the case and two tempered glass screen protectors included in the box. It's the best phone case deal of all time! Get it for the Pixel 8 instead.

I've been using this case on my Google Pixel 8 Pro review unit since it arrived and can't believe how nice it makes the phone feel. It's a high-quality clear hybrid case that has soft TPU sides and a rigid clear back.

The soft sides make it easier to hold the Pixel 8 Pro and the included tempered glass screen protectors will keep your shiny new display clear from breakage for a long time.

Plus, it's got built-in MagSafe rings on the back so you can use all of the best MagSafe accessories without worry. While you're at it, I highly recommend the Spigen O-Mag Ring which is on sale for nearly half off on Prime Day.

Spigen O-Mag Ring: $29.99 $18.99 at Amazon This two-in-one MagSafe ring makes it easier to use a big phone like the Google Pixel 8 Pro and works perfectly on MagSafe compatible cases like the Caseborne one I'm using here. Plus, the small fold-out piece lets you mount the Pixel 8 Pro on a monitor so you can use it like a webcam.

I previously wrote about the Spigen O-Mag Ring hoping Google would include MagSafe compatibility in the Pixel 8 series. Thankfully, it's not very expensive to add it with this CaseBorne case and it grants bonus protection versus just using a MagSafe Ring on the back of the Pixel 8 Pro.

Spigen's great design means that this ring isn't just good for making it easier to hold your phone. It can also be used as a monitor mount so you can VLOG with your Pixel 8 Pro or even use it as a web cam for meetings and video calls.

Heck, I've already used it for several Instagram and TikTok videos since the ring makes it easy to set on the edge of a surface and film away.

- Amazon Prime 30-day FREE trial: Most deals are Prime-exclusive

- Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Home

- See all the October Prime Day deals: USA | UK | Canada | India