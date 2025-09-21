Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

CMF teased its first over-ear Headphones Pro, set to launch on September 29, 2025.

The design follows CMF’s colorful style, with orange and light green color options.

Teasers show features like a slider, wheel, USB-C port, and swappable cushions.

Nothing just introduced its first-ever over-ear headphones, the Headphone 1, earlier this year, and now the company's budget CMF brand is looking to forge into this category. CMF has now shared teasers on social media, giving us our first look at its first-ever upcoming headphones.

All of Nothing's products, including the new Ear 3 earbuds, have always followed a transparent design language showcasing the internals, while CMF products have leaned into colorful colorways with poppy tones. And, from the teasers shared by the brand, it looks like the company's Headphone Pro will also follow the same design language.

Get ready to remix everything.Headphone Pro. 29 September. pic.twitter.com/sjYrgitZLqSeptember 19, 2025

From what appears in the two teasers shared by CMF on X/Twitter, the upcoming headphones will be available in at least two colors: light green and the brand's favorite orange. In terms of design, while the video doesn't reveal much, it appears that the Headphone Pro will have a smaller build than the Nothing Headphone 1.

First over-ear headphones from Nothing's CMF brand arrive this month

Remix everything. Headphone Pro. 29 September. pic.twitter.com/8zyY3DwkZZSeptember 17, 2025

One of the teasers shows a slider, a wheel, a USB-C port, and even what appears to be a wheel on the side of the CMF Headphone Pro. It also appears we will be able to swap out cushions with others. Also worth noting, one teaser from CMF carries the tagline "remix everything," so customization could be a big factor if the cushions are sold separately.

Apart from that, the teaser also shows that the CMF Headphone Pro will have a normal headphone design, unlike the Nothing Headphone 1, which has rectangular earcups with an inner oval cushion.

Other details, including the CMF Headphone Pro's features, performance, and price, are under wraps for now, but all will be unveiled soon as the company has announced these over-ear headphones will launch on September 29, 2025.