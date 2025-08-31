Labor Day deals heat up with over 40% OFF some of our favorite last-gen wireless headphones

Wireless headphone deals are running all through the holiday weekend, including Amazon's discount of 43% on the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones. These are a few generations older than our current favorite headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM6, but they offer many of the same audio benefits as the newer iteration. From active noise cancellation and multi-point Bluetooth connections to a long-lasting battery, the XM4 model holds up today for most casual users, making them a good pick while they're under $200.

The onboard microphones make voice calls and voice assistant controls easy and mangeable, while they also include modern standard features such as wear detection, touch sensor controls, and quick charging using the USB-C port.

If you aren't looking for last-gen headphones, however, you may want to check out the WH-1000XM5s and our other top picks for the best wireless headphones.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones: $349.99 $198.00 during Amazon's Labor Day Sale As part of the retailer's Labor Day Sale, Amazon has chopped 43% off the price of the last-generation Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones. This brings them down to just $198, making them a solid pick for those who don't mind going with a previous generation. Read more ▼

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a cheap pair of headphones that doesn't skimp on ANC, hi-res listening, or overall audio quality; you want a pair of speaker cups that are comfortable enough to wear for long periods of time; battery life is a major selling point for you.

❌Skip this deal if: you have the budget to upgrade to the latest generation or premium-level wireless headphones; you have large ears and would prefer a pair of speaker cups that are a little on the larger side; you need industry-leading microphone quality.

The Sony WH-1000XM4s were released back in 2020, but they still hold up fairly well today. They come with ANC, up to 30 hours of battery life per charge, quick USB-C charging, and a comfortable set of speaker cups for most. Additionally, you get access to EQ controls via the mobile app, as well as a 3.5mm jack for wired listening.

Other specific features include the DSEE Extreme (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine), which Sony says automatically upscales compressed digital music files in real time, and 360 Reality Audio immersive listening feature. Plus, like many of today's headphones, these have a useful wear detection feature, which automatically pauses media upon removal, and easy-to-use touch sensor playback controls.