Best Buy's anti-Prime Day sale is slashing $90 OFF these popular JBL earbuds

Noise-cancelling earbud deals only come around every so often, but if you keep your eye out, you can find some solid discounts. For example, buyers can get $90 off the JBL Live Buds 3 earbuds at Best Buy right now, bringing their sticker price down to just $140.

Perhaps most notably, the charging case for these noise-cancelling earbuds features a large, useful display showing charge level, as well as playback, volume, and EQ controls. It also offers a decent battery life, and more than most users would ever need when using the charging case intermittently. The Live Buds 3s also include six onboard mics for voice and video calling, voice assistants, or on-the-go voice memos.

To be sure, JBL has a wide range of great earbud and headphone options, so it might be worth poking around the lineup a bit. The Live 660NCs, for instance, are the company's best offering on the market, though you won't expect to see them for anywhere near $140. All in all, the value proposition here may be worthwhile for anyone in need of some great mid-level buds, as they normally retail at $230.

JBL Live Buds 3 Earbuds: $229.95 $139.95 at Best Buy Best Buy is offering $90 off the JBL Live Buds 3, making them a pretty competitive option for under $140. While it's easy to talk about the unique display on the charging case, we'll just note that these earbuds also come with around 10 hours of battery life, high-quality audio, and a powerful set of ANC profiles.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a powerful pair of noise-cancelling earbuds; you like having an added control interface that isn't just the company's mobile app on your smartphone; you value battery life when it comes to buying noise-cancelling earbuds.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd prefer to upgrade to some of the best earbuds available, and you have the budget to spend more; you like over-ear headphones and would rather go in that direction; you like earbuds with a longer stalk or those that don't include an ear tip piece.

These Live Buds 3 are among the most popular earbuds in JBL's lineup, with ANC features, six onboard microphones, up to 10 hours of battery life per charge, and a beautiful case screen that lets users control a wide range of factors and access important info. With regular charges, users can get up to 40 hours of total playback, while charging for around 10 minutes will replenish about 4 hours of playtime.

Users report a fairly bass-forward audio profile, though it can also be easily customized using the on-case display. They use a pair of 10mm dynamic drivers, as backed by JBL's Signature Sound audio system. These also support multi-point connection, Google Finder and Audio Switch features, and they include an IP55 water- and dust-resistance rating.