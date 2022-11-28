Enjoy these exclusive Cyber Monday discounts on EarFun earbuds and speakers

Despite testing hundreds of wireless earbuds over the years, the EarFun Air S earbuds continue to be one of my favorite pairs. Despite being a value-focused brand, EarFun tries hard not to leave any important feature out of its products. Everything from the sound to the build quality of the EarFun Air S earbuds is superb.

EarFun is already participating in Cyber Monday sales in full swing. To make the deals even sweeter, we've got our hands on some exclusive discount codes that earn you even more in savings! With the right code at hand, you can acquire the EarFun Air S earbuds for 30% less than the retail price.

The EarFun Air S earbuds bring flagship features to the masses. You get spectacular sound quality and a superior wear experience. These earbuds never fall out and the battery life is fantastic. The buds have ANC with a transparent mode and a customizable EQ in the companion app. These wireless earbuds also support wireless charging, a rare find in this price range.

(opens in new tab) EarFun Air S earbuds: $69.99 $48.71 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Use the code AIRSPR01 during EarFun's Cyber Monday sale on Amazon to save a total of 30% off these stunning earbuds. With Qualcomm AptX audio, wireless charging, ANC, and an IPX5 splash-resistance rating, these are some of the best TWS earbuds in the market.

There are plenty of other true wireless earbuds from EarFun to choose from. If you're looking for a Bluetooth speaker as well, you're in luck! The rugged EarFun UBOOM L speaker is 20% off on Amazon and you can reduce that further with the code given below.

After you've checked out the EarFun speaker, continue browsing to take a look at other earbuds from the brand that are also on sale for Cyber Monday. Bear in mind that these codes will expire by the end of the night, so if you want something, you'd better hurry!

(opens in new tab) EarFun UBOOM L speaker: $79.99 $57.59 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Score 38% off this robust Bluetooth speaker from EarFun with the code SP300PR1 on Amazon. This 28W speaker gets impressively loud and boasts an IP67 waterproof rating. It has a USB-C port for charging, a built-in mic, and supports AUX input.

(opens in new tab) EarFun Air Pro 2 earbuds: $79.99 $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) EarFun's Air Pro 2 are hybrid ANC earbuds with an incredibly long battery life. You can squeeze 34 hours of playback from these buds and get a seamless connection thanks to Bluetooth 5.2. Use the code AP2PR001 to slash 41% off these wireless buds.

(opens in new tab) EarFun Air earbuds: $49.99 $33.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) They say old is gold, and they're not wrong (whoever "they" is). These EarFun Air earbuds can be yours with 32% knocked off. All you have to do is use the code AIRPR001. These buds come with IPX7 water resistance, wireless charging, USB-C fast charging, and a dedicated gaming mode. You get 35 hours of uptime, which is spectacular for such cheap buds.