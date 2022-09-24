EarFun Air S review: Setting a fine example for the rest

EarFun couldn’t have chosen a better naming scheme for its brand. The Air S true wireless earbuds are immaculate in every sense. Fine-tuned and fun-sounding audio meets just the right mix of features at a delightful price, tied up nicely by the earbuds’ dapper looks and lightweight build.

Bluetooth audio accessories of any sort are found in abundance, and true wireless earbuds are the most competitive of the lot, especially on the affordable side of the spectrum. Coming out on top requires high-level precision and the perfect price-to-feature-to-function ratio. The EarFun Air S earbuds are freshly minted and have only just entered this cut-throat arena.

EarFun isn’t a new player in the game by any means, giving it an edge over some of the other contenders. The brand already has experience crafting some of the best cheap earbuds, setting the bar high for its latest pair of wireless buds.

Going into this review, I wasn’t worried at all, seeing as EarFun has proven itself with the Air Pro 2 and Free earbuds in the past. The question I was really looking to answer was this: how good can these buds be? As it turns out, these wireless headphones are spectacular in most aspects.

Price and availability

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

EarFun launched the EarFun Air S true wireless earbuds in mid-August 2022. You can purchase them in a single colorway from Amazon or EarFun directly.

Although these stylish buds usually cost $69.99, you can get 25% off the retail price by entering the promo code "EFAIRS52" on Amazon. This slashes the price tag to $52.49 until the special offer expires on September 30, 2022.

So much to love

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

The EarFun Air S true wireless earbuds look suave, and so does the charging case. It has a premium feel to it, and the black color has an interesting glimmery sheen. The case lid flies open ever so satisfyingly, and the hinge feels extremely solid. You'll be thrilled at the quality and appearance of these sweet Bluetooth earbuds.

The earbuds stored inside the flat, oval-shaped case feature a stick-like design that makes them look lean, mean, and sexy. You also get four extra ear tips in the box to help you find the perfect fit for your ears. EarFun chose a really light and comfortable build with a secure fit for this model. The end result is an ergonomic pair of buds that you can wear for hours on end.

Category EarFun Air S Drivers 10mm wool composite drivers Modes ANC mode, transparent mode, gaming mode Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2 Bluetooth range 15m Codec Qualcomm aptX, AAC, SBC Battery 40mAh x 2 (earbuds), 500mAh (case) Charging 1hr (earbuds), 2hrs (case via USB-C), 3.5hrs (case via wireless charger) Playback Up to 6hrs without ANC and 30hrs with case, up to 5hrs with ANC and 25hrs with case IP rating IPX5 splash resistant Mic 4 mics, cVc 8.0 Dimensions 56mm x 65mm x 31mm, 52g

The deluxe nature of these earbuds doesn't end with their getup or make. The guts are as upper-tier as the exterior, bringing you premium features such as wireless charging. Should you choose to top up your EarFun Air S TWS earbuds using a cable, there's a USB-C charging port at the back. EarFun provides more accessories in the box, such as a Type-C cable and a little Q-tip for cleaning the buds.

The playback delivered by these Bluetooth earphones is incredibly enduring. You get around 30 hours in total on a single charge when taking the case into account, and turning on the active noise-cancellation mode cuts that down to about 25 hours which is still pretty impressive. When you're low on battery, you can use the EarFun Air S buds' fast charging feature to get two hours' worth of playback from a quick ten-minute charge.

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

EarFun's Air S wireless in-ear buds are powered by the Qualcomm QCC3046 chipset. These earbuds feature 10mm wool composite drivers and support Qualcomm aptX, AAC, and SBC audio codecs. EarFun sets a nearly flawless soundstage for most people, with high levels of clarity and perfect treble. The mids and lows are well balanced, and the audio sounds fruity and lively. I found it incredibly enjoyable across a wide range of musical genres as well as media content such as vlogs and movies.

There is a custom EQ in the companion app if you want to tinker around with the sound and personalize it for your ears. An app with an equalizer gives you more control which is something consumers deserve, especially when paying a premium for the product in question. However, I did not find a need to change the preset, to my surprise and delight. This is one of the rear sets of wireless earbuds that I did not immediately mess around with upon accessing the equalizer.

EarFun sets a nearly flawless soundstage for most people, with audio that sounds fruity and lively.

The noise cancellation on these buds is splendid, and you can always enable transparency when you need to hear some important sound, such as traffic noises or a child's cry. While the ANC won't take down flagships like the Sony WF-1000XM4, EarFun'ss buds valiantly defend themselves in the face of budget-friendly competitors nearer to their own price tag. EarFun also built a gaming mode into the Air S wireless earbuds, combined with 100ms low latency to make it your ideal gaming partner in addition to music playback, answering calls, and consuming other media content.

These joyful and trendy buds from EarFun support multipoint connection so you can seamlessly connect to two devices simultaneously. Thanks to Bluetooth 5.2 and a 15m range, I faced no disruptions during my testing. The touch controls on the EarFun Air S true wireless earbuds are fantastic and respond exactly when you want them to react.

Call quality in these buds is top-notch thanks to the quad-mic system and cVc 8.0 technology in the EarFun Air S Bluetooth earbuds. The sound is crispy and clear, and minimal background noise is transmitted to the receiving end.

Very little to hate

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

What goes up must come down, as the saying goes. This wonderful pair of true wireless earbuds from EarFun gets so much right. To me, they are the perfect pair of headphones for almost everyone. Still, there is one little fact that could ruffle some feathers.

If you like to swim with your earbuds on, you might have qualms about the waterproof rating of the EarFun Air S buds. Some might not find IPX5 to be adequately durable for their needs as it is only resistant to sweat and light splashes of water. You wouldn’t want to douse them in liquid or jump in the pool with these buds on. In that case, this is undoubtedly a downer.

Competition

(Image credit: Anker)

EarFun Air S true wireless earbuds are competing in an overcrowded market. To compare justly, let's look at the sub-$100 tier of Bluetooth earbuds with similar specs.

Anker's Soundcore Life P3 buds are a great alternative that come in five splashy colors. Soundcore promises 35 hours with the ANC turned off, five hours longer than the EarFun Air S buds. The Soundcore Life P3 buds cost $10 more, but you miss out on an IP rating. Overall, Anker Soundcore packs good value with wireless charging, a great app, and six mics.

Another similar pair of Bluetooth earbuds with the same Qualcomm QCC3046 chipset and wireless charging is the Tronsmart Apollo Air+. You get excellent sound production, but the looks department suffers owing to the bland, glossy design. The Apollo Air+ true wireless earbuds don't have an equally good battery life, but they are more robust due to their IP45 water and dust resistance. Not to mention, their price has dropped to $50 now.

Creative Outlier Pro earbuds are another stellar pair to consider. These are some of the best-looking buds I've ever seen, with a charging case right out of the future. They are more expensive, but you'll be beside yourself with joy when you experience the insane 60-hour battery life. Creative includes ANC, wireless charging, and a few more decent features as well.

Should you buy these earbuds?

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

You should buy these buds if…

You value well-rounded sound

Wireless charging is important to you

You want great battery life

You need a custom EQ

You need buds with ANC and an ambient mode

Low latency is a plus

You shouldn't buy these buds if…

You need more robust water and dust resistance

Until now, I know I have raved a lot about the upsides of the EarFun Air S earbuds. To put things in perspective, understand that I test a LOT of wireless earbuds from many price tiers and of many makes. Earfun's Air S buds take the crown in the mid-range slice of the Bluetooth headphone market without a doubt.

The EarFun Air S buds have loads of alternatives, but every other competitor has a larger number of cons. Some competitors are more enduring and robust, while others aren't. So, the IPX5 rating just isn't enough for me to dock off points from the overall value package that you are getting.

Go ahead and buy the EarFun Air S true wireless earbuds without reservations, whether it's for casual, professional, or enthusiast use. They perform just as well in the gym as they do while gaming or streaming music. You won't find much — if anything at all — that displeases you. These earbuds are a fine specimen of in-ear Bluetooth earbuds done right. They're very comfortable, produce perfect-sounding audio, allow you to customize the sound, and have great battery life.