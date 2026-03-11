The best Garmin watch for most people has crashed to its lowest price ever during Amazon Spring Deal Days

Click for next article

It's no secret that Garmin produces some of the best fitness watches on the market, but many of these capable devices come with an equally-hefty price tag. This means that Garmin watch deals are always a cause for celebration, particularly when our favorite model gets discounted.

The Garmin Venu 4, our top recommendation for the best Garmin watch for most people, just received a 17% discount during Amazon's Spring Deal Days sale, knocking the price down to its lowest point ever recorded.

The Venu 4 features a sleek-yet-durable design with an AMOLED display, reliable dual-band GPS tracking, and all of the innovative health and fitness tracking features that have made Garmin so legendary in the fitness tech space.