The best Garmin watch for most people has crashed to its lowest price ever during Amazon Spring Deal Days
The premium fitness watch drops to £389.99 for a limited time!
It's no secret that Garmin produces some of the best fitness watches on the market, but many of these capable devices come with an equally-hefty price tag. This means that Garmin watch deals are always a cause for celebration, particularly when our favorite model gets discounted.
The Garmin Venu 4, our top recommendation for the best Garmin watch for most people, just received a 17% discount during Amazon's Spring Deal Days sale, knocking the price down to its lowest point ever recorded.
The Venu 4 features a sleek-yet-durable design with an AMOLED display, reliable dual-band GPS tracking, and all of the innovative health and fitness tracking features that have made Garmin so legendary in the fitness tech space.
Garmin Venu 4 (45mm): £469.99 £389.99 at Amazon
Amazon's Spring Deal Days sale is officially live in the UK, and one of the best deals we've seen so far is this offer that slashes 17% off the top-rated Garmin Venu 4. This watch gives you comprehensive health and fitness tracking data with support for voice calls and dual-band GPS.