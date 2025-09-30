Don't wait for Prime Day — Garmin's best starter watch has NEVER been this cheap!

Garmin's celebrating its birthday by letting deal-hunters skip the wait for October Prime Day or Black Friday. It's discounted dozens of watches, bike computers, satellite tech, and more, but the most notable deal we've spotted is the Garmin Vivoactive 6 at $249 ($50 off), an all-time low for Garmin's best starter watch for most people.

Our Garmin Vivoactive 6 review highlights how Garmin designed it as an accessible entry point for casual gym-goers or couch-to-5kers new to the Garmin brand. It has a respectable 11-day battery life with reliable GPS accuracy for following Garmin Run or Cycling Coach workouts, it's extremely light and comfortable for sleep tracking, and it's one of the best brands for counting gym reps accurately.

Garmin Vivoactive 6: $299.99 $249.99 at Amazon The Vivoactive 6 gives you the core Garmin experience, starting with Body Battery and sleep data in the morning, then Run, Cycling, or Strength Coaching during the day, post-workout impact data and recovery time recs, and finally an evening report summarizing your efforts and encouraging you to do better tomorrow. This is Garmin's first discount for the Vivoactive 6, and there's no guarantee this price will stick around for the deal events starting next month. If you're intrigued by an affordable Garmin experience, we recommend starting here! Price comparison: Best Buy - $249.99 | Garmin - $249.99

Our Vivoactive 6 reviewer actually preferred the cheaper model over the pricier Venu 3 because it felt more accessible, focusing on tracking indoor HIIT or strength workouts without the extra info he didn't feel he needed.

Garmin watches are getting increasingly expensive this year. The "mid-range" Garmin Venu 4 and Forerunner 570 both cost $549, not to mention the $1,000+ Fenix 8 series! So while the Vivoactive 6 may not be "cheap" by traditional standards, it's the only 2025 Garmin watch with a price tailored to everyday athletes.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Garmin did make some cutbacks to hit its lower price point; you don't get the latest-generation health sensors for ECGs or skin temperature, nor an altimeter for counting stairs climbed. But you can most likely live with those missing features to save a few hundred dollars!

Garmin has discounted several other cheap models for its sale event, including the Forerunner 55 and Lily 2 at $149, or the Instinct E at $199. But compared to the Vivoactive 6, these feel more compromised, like the Lily 2 hybrid with no GPS and much shorter battery life, or the 55's limited sensors and dull MIP display.

Anyone on a tighter budget will get value from them, but the Vivoactive 6 is the better option for the current Garmin experience. So if you're looking to switch to Garmin or upgrade your current watch, we'd say you should either start here or accept that you'll have to spend more for a more premium Venu or Forerunner model.