The best Google Pixel Watch deals of October 2022

Well, the big day has arrived: Google's very first flagship smartwatch has landed and we've got all the best Google Pixel Watch deals collected below.

Inspired by the appearance of a water droplet, the Pixel Watch boasts a truly unique edge-to-edge design (no bezels!) and is loaded with tons of premium specs, such as intelligent fitness tracking powered by Fitbit, a scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass display, and up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge. The sleek wearable also has a unique locking band feature which makes changing out Pixel Watch bands an absolute breeze. Will the Pixel Watch take over as the best Android smartwatch? Only time will tell, but we're pretty pumped about the possibilities here.

The Pixel Watch starts at $349.99 or $399.99 for the LTE version, but if you want to save some cash on your brand new wearable, we've got all of the best deals collected below. Again, it's a new wearable, so most of these offers will require some kind of action on your part, such as trading in an old device or buying an additional product. Either way, if you're interested in buying the watch, there's sure to be a great deal just waiting. That said, if nothing catches your eye today, check back later: we'll keep adding deals to this page as they're announced. If you want the full Google device experience, you can also check out our list of the best Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro deals.

Best Google Pixel Watch deals

(opens in new tab) Buy one Google Pixel Watch, get one FREE (opens in new tab) Straight out of the gate, wireless giant AT&T is rewarding new and existing customers with a good old fashioned BOGO deal. Pick up a Google Pixel Watch when adding an eligible data line, and the carrier will hook you up with enough promo credits to make a second watch totally free after you've made three months of on-time payments.

(opens in new tab) Get the Google Pixel Watch for $5/month with Android smartphone purchase (opens in new tab) Purchase the Google Pixel Watch with a new Android smartphone and you could get the wearable for just $5 per month for 36 months. In addition to the Pixel 7 series, tons of smartphones are included in the deal, such as the super-affordable Google Pixel 6a. Verizon is also offering up to $180 off the watch if you trade in an older device.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel Watch: $399.99 or $33.34/month for 12 months at Best Buy (opens in new tab) If you want to keep things simple, you can grab a Pixel Watch through Best Buy's website for the standard retail price now, or pay it down over 12 months. Best Buy is also offering trade-in discounts for the watch, so have your old devices handy.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel Watch: Starting at $339 at Walmart (opens in new tab) You can also order the Pixel Watch from Walmart now for $10 less than the standard retail price. Per usual with this retailer, you'll also be able to return the unit within 30 days if there are any problems.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel Watch: Starting at $349.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) No special offer here either, but if you simply want to get your hands on the Pixel Watch without any eligibility requirements, you can get one from Amazon with the standard starting price of $349.99.

