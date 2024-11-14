Sweet! Amazon's Fire HD 10 tablet is nearly HALF OFF for Black Friday

Amazon has already launched its first wave of Black Friday deals, including a huge 46% off the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet—so long as you don't mind lockscreen ads.

This tablet is a great pick for casual users with its decent-looking 10.1-inch HD display, 32GB or 64GB of storage, and a price tag low enough to make justifying your purchase easy. It also features up to 13 hours of battery life, along with dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, and a useful headphone jack that some tablets today don't include.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023): $139.99 $74.99 at Amazon Amazon has launched an early Black Friday discount of almost half off the Fire HD 10 tablet, which is our top pick for the best Amazon tablet to share because of its somewhat large screen. The Amazon Fire HD 10 is nothing too special, especially with the Fire HD 11 coming out last year, but it will certainly get the job done. You can expect to get up to 13 hours of battery life with the Fire HD 10, along with either 32GB or 64GB of storage. Black Friday discounts are currently being applied to both storage configurations, though not to the version without lockscreen ads.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for something with a long battery life; you don't mind lockscreen ads and just want one of the most affordable tablets there is; you don't expect to need a lot of storage.

❌Skip this deal if: you don't want a tablet with lockscreen advertisements; tablets with a good suite of cameras are a priority for you; you'd rather go with a lighter tablet.

The 2023 Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is a great little companion, especially at such a low price point. Users love it for its roughly 13 hours of battery life, its 10.1-inch display, and its ease of use for gaming, video streaming,, and more.

This particular configuration comes with lockscreen ads, and unfortunately, there isn't a deal available for the non-ad version. Still, both the 32GB and 64GB storage options are around half off right now, making these Fire tablets a great deal compared to their usual price point. Storage can also be expanded up to 1TB with the included microSD port.

It's worth noting that the Fire HD 10 isn't a lightweight tablet, so if this is something that bothers you, it might be worth looking at other options. For those looking to upgrade, it also may be worth considering the slightly larger and better Fire HD 11 tablet, which was launched last year as a more powerful offering from the company.