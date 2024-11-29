This Black Friday deal just gave the Pixel 9 a free Pro upgrade!
Grab the Pixel 9 Pro for the same price as the standard Pixel 9.
The Pixel 9 series has only been available for three months, but Google's latest and best phones are already on sale for Black Friday. No, you didn't read that wrong; the Pixel 9 Pro just had its price slashed by 20%, thanks to this Black Friday sale.
The phone launched in August, priced at $999. For Black Friday, the Pixel 9 Pro gets a $200 discount, bringing the price down to $799. That's the same price as the regular Pixel 9, meaning you can get a Pro upgrade at no extra cost!
The Pixel 9 Pro is a small and powerful flagship with the best that Google has to offer in a phone. At $999, the phone isn't particularly cheap, but this 20% off Black Friday deal gives you a sweet $200 discount.
✅Recommended if: You want a powerful phone that gets all the latest Android features, AI capabilities, and gets updated before anyone else.
❌Skip this deal if: You want a phone that excels in gaming performance and has fast charging speeds.
The Google Pixel 9 Pro is one of the best phones we've reviewed this year. While we're normally impressed with Pixel phones, the Pixel 9 Pro stands out as a petite flagship, giving us Pro features at the same size as the standard Pixel 9. You get a triple camera system with some of the best imaging we've seen on a smartphone, plus tons of impressive on-device AI features thanks to the Tensor G4 chipset.
And if you want something larger, Google is offering the Pixel 9 Pro XL with a sweet Black Friday discount, which gives you all the best of the Pixel 9 series, but with a larger battery and even faster charging. The 6.8-inch display is also perfect for watching media, and all of this can be had for less than $900, which is a discount of $250!
The larger Pixel 9 Pro XL just grabbed a massive discount for Black Friday, slashing the price from $1099 to less than $850. This is an incredible deal for a fantastic phone that you don't wanna miss out on.
These aren't the only Pixel devices on sale for Black Friday. Check out this deal on the standard Pixel 9 or this $300 discount on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, one of our favorite foldable phones of the year. No matter where you look, there's a Pixel on sale somewhere, so you're bound to find what you're looking for this Black Friday!
