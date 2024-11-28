I use a foldable phone every day, and Black Friday is the perfect time for you to get one
At least try one out.
One of the most common complaints about foldable phones is that they are just too expensive. With Black Friday upon us, there's never been a better time to save big on one of these beasts. For example, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, my current daily driver, is down to its lowest price ever!
Normally, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold costs about $1,800, but that price has been slashed by $300, bringing it down to $1,499. While that's for the 256GB model, if you need more storage, you'll be able to save $300 on the 512GB version too!
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: $1,799 $1,499 at Best Buy
If you've avoided foldable phones because they're too expensive, this Black Friday deal should be enough to sway you to give the Pixel 9 Pro Fold a chance.
Price comparison: Amazon - $1,499 | Google - $1,400
✅Recommended if: You want one of the most complete foldable phone experiences while saving some money at the same time.
❌Skip this deal if: You want or need a bit more software flexibility in a foldable phone.
The Pixel 9 Pro Fold takes a completely different approach compared to its predecessor. Google ditched the passport-style from the original Pixel Fold in favor of one that's a bit more intuitive.
It starts with the outer screen, which is the same size as the Pixel 9 Pro. This provides a more traditional smartphone experience while the phone is folded, which has been a sticking point for some.
When you unfold the phone, you're presented with a beautiful 8-inch Super Actua Flex display. Combined with the redesign, the inner screen makes for a more comfortable multi-tasking experience, as you can have a full-size app on either side of the screen.
Even if the Pixel 9 Pro Fold isn't the phone for you, it's not the only foldable phone on sale for Black Friday. We're also tracking deals for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and OnePlus Open, not to mention the variety of deals for flip phones like the Moto Razr Plus.
JudasDjust try one? for a grand+? nah i'm good. talk to me when the are roughly $700, then i'll snag one.Reply
