Surprise! Grab the Galaxy Z Fold 6 for as low as $499.99 during Samsung's Black Friday sale

Alright folks, call off the search: Samsung finally dropped a Black Friday Galaxy Z Fold 6 deal that I can afford. Pick up the innovative foldable in one of its exclusive color variants and trade in an old or broken phone and you'll get up to $1,400 off your purchase, knocking the price of the Z Fold 6 down to as low as $499.99.

With its two glorious AMOLED displays, a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and nearly-invisible folding hinge, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 was easily one of the most impressive Android phones released this year. The only problem is that it was also one of the most expensive. Thanks to Samsung's Black Friday sale, the innovative foldable is more accessible than ever before.

Samsung's foldable masterpiece just crashed into budget phone territory

I realize that this kind of offer isn't for everyone, but it's worth noting that Samsung is being surprisingly generous with its trade-in credit during the sale, especially if you're thinking of sending in an old Samsung phone. The Z Fold 5 and S24 Ultra will get you the full $1,200 off, for instance, while foldable phones dating back to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will earn you a whopping $1,000 off the price.

I dug up my old Galaxy S20 FE and was surprised to see that I was eligible to get $500 off the Z Fold 6, which is way better than the paltry $50 usually offered on the site.

It's your call, but if you're a fan of trade-in deals, this Black Friday offer from Samsung is tough to beat. If you decide to go this route, your purchase will also include a bunch of free subscriptions to online services, such as three months of YouTube Premium, and two free months of Adobe Lightroom. It's the gift that keeps on giving!