Almost gone! Score up to $900 off the 'almost perfect' Galaxy S25 Ultra (or $300 without trade-in) with this Samsung deal

Amazon's Prime Day-esque Big Spring Sale is still a few days away, but I just uncovered an outstanding Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra deal for those who don't want to wait. Buy the super-powered flagship directly from the source and you'll be eligible for up to $900 off when you trade in an old or broken device. Don't have anything to trade in? Skip the process altogether and score a straight $300 discount on the phone, no strings attached.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 256GB: $1,299.99 From $399.99 with trade-in | $999.99 without at Samsung If you've been waiting for the right Galaxy S25 deal to come along, this could be it. Send Samsung an old or broken device and you'll be eligible for up to $900 of trade-in credit, potentially knocking the price of the unlocked phone down to a mere $399.99. Alternatively, you can skip the trade-in process altogether and receive a straight $300 off your purchase, totally clobbering Amazon's current discount.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra might be the most powerful Android phone ever built, coming complete with an incredible Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, gorgeous 6.9-inch AMOLED display, and all of the latest Galaxy and Gemini AI features straight out of the box. The phone is also designed to be integrated seamlessly into your existing Samsung ecosystem, working with devices like the Galaxy Ring and Galaxy Watch Ultra to provide AI-boosted health and fitness insights in real time. Like all of the best Android phones worth their salt nowadays, the Galaxy S25 Ultra also comes with seven years of OS and security updates guaranteed.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Of course, if you want to make the most of this Samsung deal, a trade-in is the way to go. Fortunately, the retailer is being pretty generous with the devices it accepts, giving out the full $900 of credit when you send in devices like the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Z Fold 5. Even if you can't get the max discount, phones dating back to 2020's Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will ensure you $600 off, so dig up your old Samsung phones to see how much you can save.

If you can't swing the trade-in route, you'll still get $300 off the phone. That beats the current discounts offered by retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, and Samsung will even sweeten the deal by throwing in three free months of YouTube Premium and Peacock Premium streaming.

One big question remains: will the Galaxy S25 Ultra get a bigger discount when Amazon's Big Spring Sale kicks off on March 25th? It's too soon to say, but if you've had your eye on the Galaxy S25 Ultra and you're ready to buy today, I wouldn't wait.

Even with a discount, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is a major investment. Use some of that money you saved and protect your new phone with one of the best Galaxy S25 Ultra cases. You can thank me later!