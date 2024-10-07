October Prime Day OnePlus deals 2024 — $150 off OnePlus 12, foldable phone discounts, and more!

The deal train has reached the station.

OnePlus 12 camera island with Hasselblad logo
Amazon's next big Prime Day sale event starts on October 8th, but we're already seeing quite a few OnePlus deals go live across the site. 

From the eye-catching OnePlus 12 — one of the best Android phones you can buy today — to the innovative yet premium OnePlus Open, keep reading to see all of the OnePlus devices that are currently on sale at Amazon. Discounts are likely to get even deeper once the Big Deal Days sale officially goes live, so check back later if you don't find anything right now. 

OnePlus deals

OnePlus 12 256GB: $799.99 $649.99 at Amazon

A perfect foil to Samsung's Galaxy S24, the OnePlus 12 is a fantastic flagship device with powerful Snapdragon performance, an elegant design, and the nicest 120Hz display that OnePlus has ever produced. Grab the phone unlocked from Amazon right now and you'll score a straight $150 discount. 

View Deal
OnePlus Nord N30 5G 128GB: $299.99 $249.99 at Amazon

It's not going to win any awards for performance or innovation, but the OnePlus Nord N30 remains a solid choice if you need something cheap and simple for under 300 bucks. You get great battery life and a 120Hz display straight out of the box, plus handy features like a 3.5mm headphone jack. 

View Deal
OnePlus Open 512GB: $1,699.99 $1,299.99 at Amazon

The foldable phone market is an especially crowded space nowadays, but the OnePlus Open shines through with outstanding performance and a expertly-constructed hinge. It's also quite expensive, which is why I'm pleased to see a 24% Prime Day discount at Amazon today. 

View Deal
OnePlus Watch 2: $299.99 $266.99 at Amazon

OnePlus may not be the first name you think of when hunting down Android smartwatches, but the OnePlus Watch 2 still deserves a look. You're getting an elegant stainless steel construction with a bright AMOLED display, 32GB of internal storage, and dual band GPS, and thanks to Amazon's Big Deal Days sale, an 11% discount. 

View Deal
OnePlus 12R 128GB: $499.99 $429.99 at Amazon

2024's ultimate "flagship killer", the OnePlus 12R offers many of the best specs found in the standard OnePlus 12 at a much lower cost. You're losing some camera features and wireless charging, but the 12R still gives you excellent performance with two days of battery life and a glorious AMOLED display, all for just $430 at Amazon today. 

View Deal
OnePlus Buds 3: $99.99 $74.39 at Amazon

With great sound, reliable noise cancellation, and loads of customizable settings in the companion app, the OnePlus Buds 3 are a great choice if you're hoping to spend less than 100 bucks on a pair of wireless earbuds. Place your order at Amazon today and you'll get a straight 26% discount, hours before Prime Day is set to begin.

View Deal
