Get 50% OFF the new Pixel 9 plus six months of free wireless with this unreal Mint Mobile deal

There are lots of Google Pixel 9 deals hanging around the internet right now, but if you're ready to switch wireless carriers, Mint Mobile's offer is a seriously amazing opportunity.

Purchase the new flagship phone alongside any six-month data plan at Mint and the T-Mobile-owned carrier will hook you up with with a $400 discount AND six additional months of wireless coverage for free. That's like getting 50% off both a new phone and an entire year of wireless coverage. Mint Mobile has launched deals like this before, but it's unusual to see the promo applied to such a new device.

Thanks to this deal, you can get Google's latest flagship phone alongside an entire year of T-Mobile-powered wireless for as little as $489 when you pay upfront (or $21 per month if you use affirm). Even if you sign up for Mint's most-expensive Unlimited plan, you're still looking at a max upfront payment of $579. That's over $200 less than you'd pay if you bought the unlocked Pixel 9 by itself, and that's not even considering the value of covering your phone bill for a year.

Our top pick for the best MVNO carrier in the biz, Mint Mobile isn't a slouch when it comes to coverage either. Owned and operated by T-Mobile (and famously endorsed by Ryan Reynolds), Mint operates with a simple buy-in-bulk plan system that gives you access to the world's largest 5G network, plus a free mobile hotspot and calls to Mexico and Canada.

The Google Pixel 9, on the other hand, comes packed with Google's latest AI-powered technology, excellent cameras, and the efficiency of the Tensor G4 chipset. You also get seven years of OS updates guaranteed, which means you could be using this phone long after you say goodbye to Mint (if you decide to do so).

Now that you've saved some serious cash on a great new device, take a few of those dollars and invest in one of the best Google Pixel 9 cases.