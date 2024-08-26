Labor Day phone sales 2024 — I tracked down the 10 best Android deals on the web

When you think about Labor Day sales, smartphones probably aren't the first thing that comes to your mind. Have no fear, I've done a bit of work scrounging around the internet myself and found 10 excellent Android deals that deserve your attention if you're interested in buying a new device. Whether you're hoping for a brand new flagship or a last-minute back-to-school discount, keep reading for my favorite Android phone deals on the web today.

The top 10 list includes stuff like $200 off the super-balanced Galaxy S24 Plus, or this AT&T deal that drops the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) to a mere $2.99 per month! Whether you need a phone that's super innovative or super affordable, you should find the perfect Labor Day deal on the list below. Just remember that Labor Day 2024 is September 2nd, so these offers won't be around forever.

Top 10 phone deals

1. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 128GB: $1,099 $699, plus six months free with any six-month data plan at Mint Mobile If you were interested in the new Pixel 9 Pro XL, check out this Labor Day deal that gives you a straight $400 discount plus six months of free wireless when you pair the supersized phone with any six-month data plan at Mint Mobile. These offers tend to disappear pretty quickly, so don't wait too long if you're intrigued.

2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 256GB: $999.99 $799.99 at Best Buy The super-balanced Galaxy S24 Plus boasts powerful Snapdragon performance with all-day battery life, loads of AI-powered software features, and seven years of OS updates guaranteed. Grab the phone unlocked from Best Buy today and you'll get a straight $200 off your purchase, no strings attached.

3. Google Pixel 9 256GB: $799.99 FREE with any trade-in and eligible data line at Verizon The Google Pixel 9 finally hit store shelves on August 22nd, but Verizon is extending its preorder offer to give you the flagship device for free when you trade in an old or broken phone and add a line with the Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plan. You'll also get a free storage boost to 256GB.

4. OnePlus Nord N30 5G 128GB: $299.99 $249.99 at Best Buy The Nord N30 isn't going to win any awards for innovation or peak performance, but it's still a capable phone under $300 with great battery life, expandable storage, and even a headphone jack! Best Buy is currently dropping $50 off the price of the phone, making this dirt-cheap device even cheaper.

5. Moto G Stylus 5G (2024): $294.99 Just $2.99 per month with eligible line at AT&T With its 120Hz display, Snapdragon chipset, and built-in stylus, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) performs at a much higher level than its $300 price tag might suggest. If you want to make the phone even cheaper, AT&T is currently dropping the price down to only $2.99 per month when you add an eligible line to your wireless account. Even existing customers are eligible if they're using the right data plan.

6. Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold 256GB: $1,799, plus free $350 gift card at Best Buy The latest innovation from the minds at Google, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is set to hit store shelves on September 4th and comes with loads of AI software features, a durable folding hinge, and the powerful Tensor G4 chip. It's also super expensive, which is why Best Buy is offering a free $350 gift card and up to $460 of trade-in credit when you preorder through its website.

7. Motorola Razr Plus (2023): $999.99 $599.99 at Amazon The Razr Plus (2024) may be dominating the headlines (for good reason), but last year's Motorola Razr Plus (2023) is still a pretty great flip phone, with a durable folding hinge, solid performance, and a premium-feeling vegan leather finish. If you can afford to spend another $300 or so, go with the newer model; otherwise, this 40% discount on the unlocked Razr Plus (2023) is an absolute steal.

8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 512GB: $2,019.99 $1,899.99, plus $300 instant credit OR up to $1,200 off with trade-in at Samsung Buy the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 directly from the source and you'll score a free storage upgrade to 512GB (a $120 value) plus up to $1,200 off when you trade in an old or broken phone. If you decide to skip the trade-in process, Samsung will reward you with $300 of instant credit to use towards another device or accessory.

9. OnePlus 12 256GB: $799.99 $699.99 at Amazon Currently our top pick for the best Android phone that money can buy, the OnePlus 12 features an expert blend of premium specs with top-tier battery life and an accessible price tag. Grab the phone unlocked during Amazon's Labor Day sale and you'll score a solid $100 discount.