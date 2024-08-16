Back-to-school phone sales 2024 — epic deals on Samsung, Pixel, and more

Back-to-school season is here, and I've done the work of gathering some of the best phone deals for students so you don't have to head back to class empty-handed. From innovative foldable phones to midrange classics, my top picks can be found below.

I'm talking about offers that hook you up with a free $200 gift card when you preorder the new Google Pixel 9 Pro, or this offer that carves a straight $100 off the unlocked Motorola Razr Plus (2024). There are plenty of other deals for every student and every budget under the sun, so keep reading to find the device that's right for you.

Phone deals

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G: $399.99 $324.99 at Best Buy The Galaxy A35 5G ranks among the best Android phones for students because it balances smooth performance with a large display and loads of battery life. Thanks to the IP67 water and dust resistant rating, it's also ready to withstand even the most active student lifestyles. Grab the A35 from Best Buy today and you'll save $75 on your purchase, which is the biggest discount that the unlocked phone has ever received.

Moto G Stylus 5G (2024): $294.99 $2.99/month with new line at AT&T With its 6.7-inch 120Hz display, Snapdragon chipset, and built-in stylus, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is performing at a much higher level than its price tag may indicate. If you want to save even more, add an eligible line to your AT&T service and you'll get the phone for a mere $2.99/month. That's cheaper than the price of a caramel latte (which just so happens to be the name of this model's color variety).

Google Pixel 8 Pro: $999 $559, plus six months free with any six-month plan at Mint Mobile If you don't mind using last year's flagship, this bundle deal from Mint Mobile is a great way to get cheap wireless and a great new phone at the same time. Pair the purchase of the Google Pixel 8 Pro with any six-month data plan at Mint Mobile and the T-Mobile-owned MVNO carrier will hook you up with a $440 discount AND six additional months of wireless for free.

Google Pixel 9 Pro: $999.99, plus free $200 gift card at Amazon Preorder the new Google Pixel 9 Pro ahead of its September 4th release date and Amazon will give you a free $200 gift card, no strings attached. That amount of cash could get you quite a few school supplies!

Motorola Razr Plus (2024): $999.99 $899.99 at Best Buy The Razr Plus (2024) is easily one of the best foldable phones to drop this year, with two vibrant displays, a capable Snapdragon chipset, and a durable clamshell hinge that's truly a pleasure to use. Best Buy is currently dropping a straight $100 off the flip phone when you buy unlocked, or you can save $200 when you activate today. The retailer will also hook you up with a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

OnePlus Nord N30 5G: $299.99 $249.99 at Amazon When it comes to phones under $300, the OnePlus Nord N30 5G is pretty tough to beat. This student-friendly device features a long-lasting 5,050mAh battery with a 120Hz display and expandable storage. It even has a 3.5mm headphone jack, which might be worth the price of entry alone. Grab the N30 unlocked from Amazon and you'll get a nice $50 off your purchase, making the cheap phone even cheaper.