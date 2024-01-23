Is the Galaxy S24 Ultra waterproof? Best answer: The Samsung Galaxy S24 has an IP68 water-resistance rating, meaning it’s certified to withstand submersion in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for periods of up to 30 minutes. Additionally, the dust and water resistance of the S Pen isn’t permanent and can over time.

What should you know about using your Galaxy S24 Ultra around water?

Before you use your Galaxy S24 Ultra around water, you should know what its IP68 rating actually means. IP stands for ingress protection, a grading system used by the International Electrotechnical Commission to certify how protective a device is against dust and water, each of which has a separate grade.

The first number grades how well a device is protected against dust on a scale of 0-6, with 6 meaning it’s dust-tight. The second number grades the conditions in which a device is protected against water on a scale of 0-9, with 9 meaning it can withstand high-pressure and temperature water jets.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra has a near-perfect IP rating, but that doesn’t mean it’s completely waterproof. There are always some precautions you need to take. And when it comes to using your phone around water, there are a few other factors to be mindful of than just depth.

Lab tests used to achieve the IP68 rating were done using freshwater. That might not seem like a big deal but it very much is. That’s because while your phone will be fine if it’s dropped in the tub, you aren’t guaranteed protection if you try to take a picture after diving into the ocean or filming in the pool.

Saltwater oceans and chlorinated pools have the potential to damage your phone permanently. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is a great waterproof phone but it’s not immune to all water conditions; you’ll need to watch the temperature of the water you’ll be submerging it in since water that’s too hot or cold can damage it as well.

It’s also worth noting that the S Pen’s water and dust resistance isn’t permanent. Over time, general use will wear it down. Remember that if you do use your Galaxy S24 Ultra underwater, you should always dry it immediately afterwards.