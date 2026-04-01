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What you need to know

Google announced that its Certified Refurbished Pixel program has accepted a newcomer: the Pixel 8a.

The device is available for $160 off, meaning consumers will see it for $339, instead of $499.

Once again, Google highlights its refurbished program's work to replace any parts with authentic materials, alongside a complete OS upgrade.

Google runs a refurbished program like many other OEMs, and there's a new (old?) model joining its ranks this week.

Google's global head of strategic initiatives and partnerships, Prem Pandian, posted the details about its Certified Refurbished program expansion. The company states it's launching the "biggest expansion yet," as it brings the Pixel 8a to the program for consumers. Google highlights that its refurbished phones are repackaged in a "100% plastic-free" box with its Relove icon. More than that, phones in the program are brought back into Google's kitchen and repaired with authentic parts.

Additionally, any Pixel phones in the program are equipped with the latest Android software. Consumers aren't met with the same price tag for these Pixels as they would if they were brand-new. Instead, Google says its fixed up Pixels offer savings up to 45% off the original price point. However, in the Pixel 8a's case, Google has only dropped its price by $160 to $339.

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This Certified Refurbished program expansion doesn't end with the Pixel 8a, as Google is expanding its availability to Amazon.

Starting this week, Google says users can head to Amazon Renewed to find "an assortment" of Pixel phones. While this is through another party, Google reassures users about the quality of the refurbished phones. The Pixel 8a will be present, alongside Google's pre-existing selection, involving the Pixel 8, 8 Pro, Pixel 7, 7 Pro, and 7a.

Cleaned up; looking good

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

"Affordable and sustainable" choices were the name of the game when Google's Certified Refurbished program launched in 2024. The program first made the Pixel 7, 7 Pro, 6, 6 Pro, or 6a available for consumers. Since then, the Pixel 6 series has been discontinued, as it's no longer available on the official Google Store page. Google made remarks about similar aspects of its program that it did with this Pixel 8a announcement.

It mentions that it will inspect a Pixel's battery, screen, and "housing," and swap in any necessary parts to make the phone feel new. Of course, Google likely stepped into this realm since Samsung and Apple pretty much led the charge. However, it seems that, for some, Google could do better with its "affordable" statement, as the price drops for some devices could be better.

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Android Central's Take

We have a selection of phones to choose from. There are flagships, which usually carry beefy specs, speedy internals, and great materialistic qualities. Mid-ranges are there, but those are a step down with affordability in mind and lowered specs to keep that sentiment going. Refurbished phones are a funny thing because companies try to lower that price down to, I guess, a mid-range's level, but that might not happen when it's a flagship getting fixed up. I sort of see where my colleague was going in saying Google "should get serious" about refurbished Pixels because of the pricing.