The Isai Blue Pixel 10a is a stunning anniversary gift you can’t have

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What you need to know

Google launches a Japan-only Isai Blue edition of the Google Pixel 10a.

Created with Heralbony, the design focuses on “individuality,” with a deeper navy finish and a meaningful cultural angle.

Priced at ¥94,900 (~$593), it matches the standard 256GB model, with pre-orders live and shipping starting May 20.

Google is giving the Pixel 10a a new look, but only in a specific region. The company just announced a special edition called Isai Blue, but this is a Japan-only release created through an art partnership.

The Isai Blue Pixel 10a is the result of a collaboration with Heralbony, a Japanese creative group that works with artists with disabilities. Globally, the Pixel 10a comes in Lavender (blue/purple), Berry (red/pink), Fog (light green/white), and Obsidian (black). The Isai Blue version of its latest budget phone uses a darker, deeper navy. The word "Isai" means "individuality," and Google is focusing on that idea.

It’s not just the phone’s color that’s different. The software is designed to match, with nine exclusive wallpapers by Heralbony artists such as Midori Kudo and Kaoru Iga. When you use these wallpapers, the app icons automatically change to fit the colors of the artwork.

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This is the first time a Pixel color has a Japanese name. Google says the goal is to celebrate “diverse personalities" (machine-translated).

Deep software integration

There’s more to this phone than just a blue backplate. Google fully committed to the collaboration. The Isai Blue Pixel 10a comes with special Material You features. There are nine wallpapers made by Heralbony artists Shigaku Mizukami, Midori Kudo, and Kaoru Iga. When you choose a wallpaper, your app icons change their colors to match the artwork.

Inside the box, Google adds a matching blue bumper case. This frame-style cover leaves the back visible so you can see the phone’s finish. There’s also a sticker pack by artist Nozomi Fujita, featuring custom letters and Pixel-themed designs. The packaging itself features artwork by Midori Kudo on the sleeve.

The Isai Blue Pixel 10a is available in one version: 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for ¥94,900, which is about $593. This matches the price of the standard 256GB model in other colors. Pre-orders are open now, and shipping begins May 20.

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For everyone outside Japan, only the usual four colors are available. Google hasn’t mentioned any plans to release Isai Blue elsewhere, so it’s unlikely to happen. Japanese Pixel fans can buy this edition while it lasts, as Google says it’s a limited run.

Android Central's Take

I understand the idea of “celebrating individuality,” and the art really is impressive. Nevertheless, this is still a classic case of FOMO. After years of seeing Google offer regional exclusives, it feels a bit unfair that the "unparalleled individuality" of Isai Blue is only for one area. We finally get the Tensor G4-powered 10a at a good price, but the best design in years is only available if you go to Tokyo.