Google sells refurbished Pixel phones with fresh parts and the latest software

What you need to know

Google announced the start and availability of several past-gen Pixels in its store through the Certified Refurbished Phone program.

Consumers can grab a Pixel 7, 7 Pro, 6, 6 Pro, or 6a off the Google Store today (Oct 28) with fresh, authentic parts and the latest Android OS.

Google states that it will work to bring more Pixel generations to this program, but it'll likely be a long wait before the Pixel 9 shows up.

Google is kickstarting a refurbished phone program for consumers that brings "affordable" Pixels.

In a Keyword post, Google announced the start of its Certified Refurbished Phone program for U.S. consumers. With the program's debut, the company says consumers can browse through a selection of refurbished Pixel 7, 7 Pro, 6, 6 Pro, and 6a devices at the Google Store. However, this seems to be just the start as Google states folks can return later to see what other Pixel generations it's added.

These spruced-up past-gen phones will receive free shipping and are eligible for free returns. The previously mentioned devices are available on the Google Play Store today (Oct 28). In its listing, the Pixel 7 Pro runs for $629 (a $270 drop) while the Pixel 6 Pro goes for $339 (a $260 drop).

Additionally, Google didn't give a date (or which phones to expect), so there will likely be a future announcement about such availability.

Google then detailed what makes a phone eligible for the "refurbished" tag. According to its post, it will inspect a Pixel's battery, "housing," and screens. If any aspects require additional care, it will send the phone to its technicians who will replace the damaged areas with "authentic" parts. Moreover, Google ensures each of its refurbished Pixels receives "the latest Android software."

Consumers purchasing a refurbished Pixel will also receive a one-year limited warranty and access to its customer support.

In the interest of a cleaner planet, Google states every refurbished phone consumers can purchase will be packaged in 100% plastic-free boxes.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Google focusing more on refurbished phones with a program is good, especially considering Samsung (and Apple) led the charge in this department a couple of years ago. Moreover, Google follows Samsung's steps in offering a one-year limited warranty for those freshened-up phones. Samsung has also continued to add to its "Certified Re-Newed" program for smartphones as it added the Galaxy S23 Ultra earlier this year.

It'll likely be a while before users see a Pixel 9 series device on the Google Store with a "refurbished" tag. Regardless, those who've purchased the newest series have received even more at-home repair support. Google offers Pixel 9 repair manuals for a support website that users can download. While the manuals offered aren't short (often hundreds of pages long), they are reportedly easy to digest.

The arrival of such manuals is likely the result of Google executives who've previously stated they "want everyone" to be able to repair their device.