Early Black Friday Google Pixel deals — historic discounts, trade-in offers, and more

The Black Friday sales are finally starting to heat up, and if you're anything like me, you're particularly excited to see what Google Pixel deals are about to go live. I've been using Pixel devices for years now, and as Android Central's resident deal expert, I've decided to do the work of gathering all of the best Black Friday Pixel deals into a single guide for your perusal.

The big day is still technically a few weeks away, but we've already seen offers like a historic 25% discount on the Google Pixel 7a and a sweet BOGO offer that could get you a free Pixel 8 from Verizon. And we're not just talking about Pixel phone deals here; below you'll also find discounts on items like the Pixel Watch and Pixel Tablet. Basically, if it has "Pixel" in the name, we're hunting for deals.

We expect more offers to go live in the coming days, so if you don't find anything now, check back later to see what's new. Not totally sold on getting a Pixel phone? We're also actively tracking down all the best early Black Friday phone deals from every major manufacturer under the sun.

Pixel deals

1. Google Pixel 7a 128GB: $499 $374 at Best Buy Kicking things off is this deal that slashes an epic $125 off the Pixel 7a, one of the best cheap Android phones that money can buy. That 25% price drop is the largest discount that the phone has ever received, but it may not be around for long. Several competing retailers are matching the price here, but Best Buy is sweetening the deal by throwing in three free months of YouTube Premium and a month of Xbox Game Pass, so we'd go with them. Price tracker: Amazon - $374 | Target - $374

2. Google Pixel Watch (Wi-Fi): $349.99 $199.99 at Amazon Even as it passes its first birthday, the Google Pixel Watch continues to reign as one of the most-attractive wearables on the market, and now you can grab one with a whopping 43% discount at Amazon. That's another record low price on a Pixel device, and we're still weeks away from Black Friday. Our information suggests that this historic discount could expire as early as Monday, November 6th, so don't wait too long to make your move. Price tracker: Best Buy - $199.99 | Walmart - $239

3. Google Pixel 8 128GB: Buy one, get another FREE at Verizon Now for something a little different. From now until Wednesday, November 8th, if you buy a Google Pixel 8 and add an eligible line to your Verizon service, the carrier will give you enough promo credits to make an additional Pixel 8 totally free. If you don't need two Pixels, there's also an offer that'll give you up to $800 in trade-in credit if you add a line and send Verizon an eligible device. Price tracker: Best Buy - $699 | Amazon - $682.82

4. Google Pixel Tablet w/ Charging Dock 128GB: $499 $399 at Amazon Head to Amazon now and you can get a straight $100 dropped off the price of the Pixel Tablet, no strings attached. That may not seem like a lot, but it's actually the biggest discount that the tablet has ever received through the retailer, plus you're still getting that free charging speaker dock that turns the tablet into more of a smart display. Price tracker: Best Buy - $399

FAQ

When do the Black Friday sales start?

Although many retailers (particularly physical retail stores) will wait until we get closer to the actual date, Friday, November 24th, many online stores have already launched their Black Friday sales or will do so in the next two weeks.

Best Buy's sale, for example, is already live, and Walmart has announced that they will be kicking off their own event on November 8th. Amazon hasn't officially announced anything yet, but given the amount of historic deals we've already seen (see above), they will surely be revealing a pretty epic sale before you know it.