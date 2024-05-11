Best Buy Memorial Day sale 2024 — these are top 20 early deals I'd buy right now

Memorial Day is May 27th, but Best Buy is getting in on the action early with a bounty of great deals on Android devices. From smartphones and watches to tablets and TVs, keep reading for a look at my top Best Buy deals available now, weeks before the official Memorial Day holiday.

Phones

Google Pixel 8a 128GB: $499 FREE with eligible trade-in, plus $100 gift card at Best Buy The Google Pixel 8a doesn't officially hit store shelves until May 14th, but you can preorder it today and get a free $100 gift card plus up to $499 off when you trade in an eligible device. You'll even score an additional $100 discount if you activate the midrange device today, making this offer one of my favorite Pixel 8a deals yet.

OnePlus 12 256GB: $799.99 $699.99 at Best Buy The OnePlus 12 may be one of our favorite Android phones released this year, but discounts on the eye-catching flagship have been few and far between. Fortunately, Best Buy's Memorial Day sale is changing that by carving a straight $100 off when you buy unlocked or $200 off when you activate the phone today.

Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) 256GB: $399.99 $249.99 at Best Buy The Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is all about bang for the buck, packing solid performance, great battery life, and a glorious 120Hz display into a phone that costs under $400 retail. Oh, and did we mention that it comes with a built-in stylus? Best Buy's sale is making this phone an even better value by slashing $150 off when you buy unlocked.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 128GB: $599.99 $499.99 at Best Buy The "Fan Edition" S23 FE may not blow any minds when it comes to innovation, but it's a balanced, reasonably-priced phone with awesome battery life and years of software support. Buy the unlocked phone from Best Buy today and you'll get a straight $100 discount.

OnePlus Nord N30 5G 128GB: $299.99 $249.99 at Best Buy If you want a great Android phone under $300, look no further than the Nord N30 by OnePlus. This device boasts a large, vibrant 120Hz display, an efficient Snapdragon chip, and enough battery life to last a full day with ease. You even get a headphone jack and expandable storage, two features that are rare these days. Best Buy's Memorial Day sale is currently dropping $50 off the price of this already-affordable phone.

Wearables

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 40mm (BT): $299.99 $239.99 at Best Buy We called the Galaxy Watch 6 the best Android smartwatch that money can buy today, and it's not hard to see why. You get 40 hours of battery life straight out of the box, plus a sleek, durable construction, butter-smooth Wear OS software, and all of the health and fitness tracking features you could ever need. Grab the 40mm watch from Best Buy today and you'll get a straight $80 discount. Other configurations are getting similar discounts, so take your pick.

Google Pixel Watch 2: $349.99 $299.99 at Best Buy Sleek and feature-packed, the Google Pixel Watch 2 is another favorite around here, coming replete with excellent software and health/fitness tracking technology powered by Fitbit. Best Buy is currently slashing $50 off the watch, plus you'll get up to $120 off when you trade in an old watch.

Garmin Instinct 2 45mm: $299.99 $199.99 at Best Buy If you need a durable watch you can count on, the Garmin Instinct 2 is a stellar choice. Currently $100 off at Best Buy, this rugged watch has been tested to withstand just about anything Mother Nature can throw at it, plus you get loads of health and fitness tracking features, a bounty of useful activity modes, and up to 22 days of battery life in GPS mode.

Fitbit Versa 4: $199.95 $149.95 at Best Buy The Fitbit Versa 4 isn't groundbreaking by any means, but it's a stylish and reliable watch that should tick all of the boxes if you're simply monitoring your health and fitness. Thanks to this 25% discount at Best Buy, it's also pretty affordable. Your purchase also comes with six months of Fitbit Premium, which is a good deal in its own right.

Fitbit Charge 6: $159.95 $139.95 at Best Buy Probably the best fitness tracker on the market today, the Fitbit Charge 6 features outstanding battery life, GPS and NFC, and a lightweight, durable design. Grab the wee band from Best Buy today and you'll get a $20 discount alongside six months of Fitbit Premium for free.

Tablets

Google Pixel Tablet 128GB: $399 at Best Buy This may seem like an odd addition since there's not technically a discount here, but the Pixel Tablet is actually $100 cheaper than it was a week ago since you're no longer required to buy it alongside the charging speaker dock. Best Buy is also sweetening the deal by throwing in six months of Norton security software.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 128GB: $1,099.99 $699.99 at Best Buy As we described in our 2022 review, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is an absolute beast of a tablet, with a jaw-dropping 14.6-inch AMOLED display, quad Dolby Atmos speakers, and a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon chip. It's also pretty expensive, which is why this $400 discount is so nice.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 64GB: $219.99 $169.99 at Best Buy If you want the Samsung tablet experience in a cheaper package, the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is a nice choice, with a sturdy aluminum construction, loads of battery life, and enough power to tackle the majority of your daily tasks. We're bummed that the A9 Plus doesn't feature S Pen support, but the discounted $170 price tag makes up for that.

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022) 32GB: $99.99 $64.99 at Best Buy If you just want a simple couch companion for watching YouTube videos or surfing the web, the Fire HD 8 is a great choice. It's got a little 8-inch display but great battery life and a durable enough build that you can easily throw it into a backpack or handbag. Best of all, it's only $65 at Best Buy right now.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 128GB: $799.99 $699.99 at Best Buy The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is easily one of the best Android tablets on the market today, with a powerful Snapdragon chipset, a gorgeous 120Hz display with quad speakers, and an included S Pen stylus. Its biggest problem is probably its price, so this $100 discount is a welcome sight.

Smart TVs

Insignia 24" F20 Series smart TV: $89.99 $69.99 at Best Buy If you're ever in the market for a cheap smart TV, look no further than Insignia. This no-frills, compact set may not have the bells and whistles found on other models, but you get decent 720p HD picture, multiple HDMI ports, and instant access to all of your favorite streaming services. Grab the 24-inch F20 from Best Buy today and you'll get $20 off plus three months of Apple TV Plus and 30 days of fuboTV for free with your purchase. If 24 inches is too small for your home, it's also worth noting that other sizes of the Insignia TV are receiving similar discounts.

Sony 85" Class X80K LED 4K UHD smart TV: $1,399.99 $999.99 at Best Buy This huge Sony TV features impressive 4K image upscaling with HDR and Dolby Vision support, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an ultra-thin, lightweight design. Grab this behemoth from Best Buy today and you'll score a straight $400 discount.

Samsung 50" Class Q80C QLED 4K smart TV: $999.99 $699.99 at Best Buy If 50 inches is your Goldilocks zone, check out this deal that carves $300 off the Class Q80C 4K TV from Samsung. This popular set boasts AI-powered image processing so all of your content gets upscaled to 4K in real time, plus you get Samsung's immersive Object Tracking Sound technology and Dolby Atmos support.

Hisense 65" Class U7 QLED 4K smart TV: $799.99 $679.99 at Best Buy Hisense is an awesome brand if you want a midrange Android TV, and the Class U7 Series doesn't disappoint when it comes to glorious 4K picture. You even get 144Hz Native refresh rate and game optimization settings. Best Buy is slashing a straight $120 off this 65-inch TV today, plus you'll get three months of Apple TV Plus and a free $50 NBA store gift card, which is kind of random but neat.

Toshiba 50" Class C350 Series 4K UHD smart TV: $319.99 $249.99 at Best Buy A 50-inch 4K TV for under $300? Sign me up. This Class C350 Series TV from Toshiba delivers 4K UHD picture alongside Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos for rich audio. Grab this entertainment powerhouse from Best Buy and you'll get a $70 discount plus three months of Apple TV Plus for free.