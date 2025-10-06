Best Buy's anti-Prime Day sale is here, and these 5 smartphone deals are disgustingly good
Let the battle of October tech sales begin.
The next big Prime Day sale kicks off tomorrow, October 8th, but I'm not waiting to score some of the best Android deals of the year. Best Buy just kicked off its own 'Techtober' sale event, and I've already uncovered some record-smashing discounts on some of my favorite-ever tech, from legendary smartphones and wearables to headphones, Chromebooks, and beyond.
I've been exploring Best Buy's list of deals all morning, and I can easily say that these are some of the best Android phone deals this side of Black Friday. And the best part? Unlike Amazon's offerings, these Best Buy deals don't require a membership to receive the sweet, sweet savings. Keep reading for my TOP 5 picks, and don't forget to check our ultimate guide for more Prime Day coverage.
Prime Big Deal days - quick links
- Best Buy Techtober Fest is LIVE - see the full list of deals
- Amazon Prime 30-day FREE trial: Most deals are Prime-exclusive
- See all the Prime Day deals: USA | UK | Canada | India
- Rival sales: Best Buy | Walmart | Dell | Newegg | HP | Target
- Phone deals: Best Buy | Walmart | Samsung | Amazon | Verizon | AT&T
The 5 BEST Android phone deals at Best Buy today
OnePlus 13 512GB: $999.99 From $749.99 at Best Buy
The 'nearly perfect' OnePlus 13 is our top pick for the best Android phone of the year, balancing premium hardware with a gorgeous display and a rugged IP69 water/dust resistance rating. Grab the 512GB version from Best Buy during its anti-Prime Day sale and you'll get a straight $150 off your purchase. Activate through Verizon or AT&T and your discount will jump to $250!
💲Price check: Amazon - $849.99
Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) 512GB: $1,299.99 From $899.99 at Best Buy
Android Central rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2
Step aside, Samsung: I think Motorola may have dropped the best flip phone of 2025. Currently $300 off with activation during Best Buy's Techtober sale event, the Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) is a supremely stylish foldable with two stunning pOLED displays, the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and a ton of handy AI features to boot.
💲Price check: Amazon - $999.99
Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) 256GB: $399.99 From $99.99 at Best Buy
Android Central rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2
The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) may be a last-gen device, but it continues to impress users with its spacious 6.7-inch 120Hz display, efficient Snapdragon chipset, and useful embedded stylus. Buy the phone and activate with Verizon or AT&T and you'll only pay 100 bucks out the door. Skip the activation and you're still looking at a 50% no-strings discount.
💲Price check: Amazon - $199.99
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 256GB: $1,299.99 $1,099.99 at Best Buy
Android Central rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2
The Galaxy S25 Ultra continues Samsung's legacy of producing some of the most powerful smartphones on the market. The phone is powered by the legendary Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and boasts an incredible display with 12GB of RAM and all of the latest AI features. The phone is also pretty expensive, but buy the S25 Ultra unlocked from Best Buy and you'll score a sweet $200 off your purchase.
💲Price check: Amazon - $1,299.99
Motorola Edge (2025) 256GB: $549.99 From $349.99 at Best Buy
Android Central rating: ⭐⭐⭐1/2
Our favorite Motorola phone released this year, the 2025 Edge features a lightweight-yet-durable 6.7-inch build with excellent battery life and a vegan leather finish. It may not be as powerful as some of the phones on this list, but throw on up to $200 off with activation during Best Buy's sale, the Motorola Edge (2025) is a steal.
💲Price check: Amazon - $461.25
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
After almost a decade of working in the e-commerce space, Patrick Farmer (he/him) began his career at Android Central as a Deals and Commerce Writer before moving into a new role as AC's eCommerce Editor in 2023. When he's not hunting down the best deals and offering shopping advice for our readers, you'll often find him listening to music, camping out at a brewery, or treating his cat like a human child.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.