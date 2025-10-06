Best Buy's anti-Prime Day sale is here, and these 5 smartphone deals are disgustingly good

The next big Prime Day sale kicks off tomorrow, October 8th, but I'm not waiting to score some of the best Android deals of the year. Best Buy just kicked off its own 'Techtober' sale event, and I've already uncovered some record-smashing discounts on some of my favorite-ever tech, from legendary smartphones and wearables to headphones, Chromebooks, and beyond.

I've been exploring Best Buy's list of deals all morning, and I can easily say that these are some of the best Android phone deals this side of Black Friday. And the best part? Unlike Amazon's offerings, these Best Buy deals don't require a membership to receive the sweet, sweet savings. Keep reading for my TOP 5 picks, and don't forget to check our ultimate guide for more Prime Day coverage.

The 5 BEST Android phone deals at Best Buy today

Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) 256GB: $399.99 From $99.99 at Best Buy Android Central rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2 The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) may be a last-gen device, but it continues to impress users with its spacious 6.7-inch 120Hz display, efficient Snapdragon chipset, and useful embedded stylus. Buy the phone and activate with Verizon or AT&T and you'll only pay 100 bucks out the door. Skip the activation and you're still looking at a 50% no-strings discount. 💲Price check: Amazon - $199.99 Read more ▼