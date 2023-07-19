AC Podcast 610: A New Nothing Phone Drops On Amazon Prime Day?!
On this week's episode of the Android Central Podcast, Shruti Shekar, Jerry Hildenbrand, Andrew Myrick, and Nick Sutrich discuss the new Nothing phone dropping on Amazon Prime Day, Carl Pei dismissing the idea of a Nothing foldable, the explosion of Threads & what it means for social media, Mark Lucovsky's comments after resigning from Google, human trainers' frustrations with Google Bard, and more!
Links
- Carl Pei talks down a Nothing foldable and the stall of innovation
- Nothing Phone (2) initial review: something fun, something new
- Threads by Instagram surpass 100 million sign-ups in 5 days
- A Google exec resigns with a damning note about its XR ambitions
- Google Bard adds new features, expands to Europe
- Google Bard's human trainers claim they are frustrated with 'convoluted' tasks
Shruti Shekar is Android Central's managing editor. She was born in India, brought up in Singapore, but now lives in Toronto and couldn't be happier. She started her journalism career as a political reporter in Ottawa, Canada's capital, and then made her foray into tech journalism at MobileSyrup and most recently at Yahoo Finance Canada. When work isn't on her mind, she loves working out, reading thrillers, watching the Raptors, and planning what she's going to eat the next day.