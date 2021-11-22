Need a PlayStation 5 before Christmas? Well you won't want to miss the PS5 restock due to land at Walmart today. Yes, it's only Monday, but the store's kicking off its Black Friday Walmart sale today at 3pm ET (the PS5 is expected to come online at 4pm). Hold on a sec though, as that 3pm start is exclusively for Walmart+ members who will be getting a four-hour head start on the sale compared to everyone else. Let us walk you through what you need to know.

Walmart+ is a paid membership service, a little similar to Amazon Prime, but without the video streaming. In addition to a four-hour head start on their Black Friday sale (and other sales events) you also get free delivery from your store - including groceries. You also get scan & go shopping in-store, fuel discounts, and discounted Rx prescriptions. Overall, very handy, especially if you have a nearby Walmart for your main grocery shopping online.

Hold your horses though, we know you're probably only interested in signing up to increase your chances of bagging a PS5 and maybe getting early access to some of the other Black Friday deals. While there is a free trial for Walmart Plus, you have to actually be a paying member to get early access so you'll need to forgo the free trial. Head on over to the Walmart+ sign-up page and scroll down a little and click the 'Start Paid membership' button. Prices are $12.95 for a month, or $98 for a year. There's no guarantee at all that signing up will ensure you can buy a PS5, but there is zero-chance there will be any remaining PS5 stock when the sale opens up to non-members. Once you're signed up, here's where to look for your PS5 later on.

Check out the linked listing pages below and expect PS5 stock to go live at 4pm ET. The PS5 will be $499 while the PS5 Digital Edition will be $399. Anything higher for the consoles on their own is a third-party reseller overcharging - avoid.

Please get signed in well before this time though and make sure your shipping and payment details are already entered into your account info, as the fewer screens you have to load the better, if you're lucky enough to get a PS5 in your basket. We expect Walmart's site to really slow down, and possibly crash as is often the case when stores give advanced notice of PS5 restocks. Trust me, I've spent the last year writing about them.

Walmart's PS5 restock is happening today

Sign up to Walmart+ Walmart+ gives you a four-hour head start on the Black Friday sale including the PS5 restock . Make sure you skip the free trial by clicking the 'Start Paid membership' button or you won't be let in to early access. You can ditch the service after a month if you don't want to carry on using it by the way. $12.95 a month PS5 $499 at Walmart This is the full-on PS5, complete with a disc drive and the most popular version and will be the first one to sell out too. While we're expecting to see a few more PS5 restocks around Black Friday, this could be your last chance at Walmart. $499 at Walmart PS5 Digital Edition $399 at Walmart This version of the console does not have a disc-drive. So the the only games you can play are ones downloaded from the PlayStation Store, which we find is often more expensive than disc-based games. You're also losing out on DVD and Blu-ray playback. If you've moved onto an all-digital world though, then this might work for you and you'll save $100. $399 at Walmart

