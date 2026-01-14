AYANEO hits pause on Pocket Play campaign as part of its 'Service Improvement Plan'

What you need to know

AYANEO has announced it is pausing the Kickstarter campaign for its first smartphone the Pocket Play.

This comes as pat of the company's new "Service Improvement Plan," which aims to remedy many complaints within the community.

Recently, AYANEO has been called out for its inability to fulfill orders from previously fulfilled campaigns, despite devices being made available through third-party channels.

AYANEO is in a bit of hot water for a multitude of reasons, and its reached a boiling point. After continuously being called out by the community, the company announced its "2026 Service Improvement Plan," which starts with the AYANEO Pocket Play Kickstarter campaign being temporarily paused.

As outlined on the r/ayaneo subreddit and in a corresponding blog post, AYANEO's Service Improvement Plan is comprised of five different categories. These include the likes of "Shipping & Crowdfunding," along with the "After-Sales Experience." Within the plan, there are various targets and tasks, such as the new "help@ayaneo.com" email address, a "repair guarantee," and even plans to launch an "overseas warehouse."

(Image credit: AYANEO)

For years, AYANEO and other Chinese-based gaming handheld manufacturers have relied on the likes of Kickstarter and Indiegogo as to fund its various products. The way it works is that essentially a product is announced, the campaign is opened, money is received, and the devices are shipped after the campaign reaches its goal and production begins. However, AYANEO has been treating Indiegogo more like a traditional storefront, with the campaigns reaching its goals almost instantly, mostly due to low goals being set.