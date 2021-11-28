While the Galaxy Z Fold 3 may have gotten all the attention back at launch, let's face it: it's huge and it's way too expensive compared to just buying a phone and a tablet, especially given the Cyber Monday deals on devices big and small. Besides, the Z Fold 3 isn't the foldable you want anyway, what you really need is the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

The Z Flip 3 folds down into a sleek little square that'll fit in even the most ridiculously small pockets on dresses and dress pants. Pair that compact convenience with the novelty of having the cutting edge of foldable tech in your hand, great performance, and some of the most fun cases we've ever seen, and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the best phone to buy this Cyber Monday.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 sports water resistance — a first for any foldable phone — and higher durability for the chassis, the hinge mechanisms, and even the screen. Yes, crease cracks might still happen to small percentage of users, but if you take care of your Z Flip 3, it can be a great phone for years to come.

With Samsung's commitment to three years of system updates and 4 years of security updates, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will undoubtedly see all the foldable improvements coming next year with Android 12L, but you don't have to wait to get a great experience. Samsung worked hard to offer up the best software experience on a foldable to date, and if you've ever used a Samsung before you already know how smooth and consistent Samsung's One UI software looks and feels.

I have a Pixel 6 and a Galaxy S21, and still that AT&T deal for the Z Flip 3 is tempting me so, soooo badly. After all, my colleagues love their Z Flips, I know at least one coworker buying one for a family member this week, and after five years of wearing a shoulder holster in order to comfortably carry the ever-larger phones I try for work, the idea of being able to ditch the holster and just have my phone in my pocket again is a siren song.

My phone hasn't fit all the way inside my front jeans pocket since 2013. When was the last time it fit in your front pocket while you sat down?