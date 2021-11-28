The best Black Friday smartwatch deals this year range from $20 off to an astounding $200 off, depending on the brand, but no deal is better than the $100 savings Amazon has for the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS this Black Friday.

While the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is probably the most well-known household name, Mobvoi has upped the ante with the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS and has created a smartwatch that simply does things other watches can't. Nestled in with that beautiful 1.4-inch AMOLED display is a clever backlight that can change colors — 18 colors, in total — and helps give this watch an unmatched 3-day battery life in normal mode.

A secondary LCD display can also be used while in Essential mode, keeping the watch alive for a whopping 45 days, not hours like most smartwatches. Unlike other smartwatches with extended battery life modes, though, the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra will still get you sleep tracking, step tracking, heart rate monitoring, and of course, will tell you the time.

But don't think that stellar battery life means the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra skimps on features. Mobvoi has been making smartwatches for years and has developed a truly extraordinary suite of fitness-tracking including IHP/AFib detection and even a genuinely useful fatigue detection feature.

Ticking away the dollars with this truly excellent discount

TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS | $100 off With a consistent 3-day battery life, future Wear OS 3 support, onboard GPS, NFC, fast performance and a gorgeous dual-layer display, the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra is the watch to beat for Cyber Monday. $200 at Amazon

Mobvoi's TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra is currently powered by Google's Wear OS 2 but will be getting the big Wear OS 3 update in the very near future. That's great for anyone picking it up because you'll be getting a massive upgrade shortly after becoming familiar with your new smartwatch, making it feel brand new all over again.

Some Black Friday smartwatch sales might sport more money off the final dollar amount, while others might be sales on brands you're familiar with, but the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra Black Friday sale here is the best combination of dollars off and intrinsic value, making it the single best smartwatch deal you'll find this Black Friday!