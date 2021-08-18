Best Netflix VPN in 2021

The best Netflix VPN could be the difference between you actually watching what you want and sitting in a dark room wishing your subscription wasn't going to waste. This is what geo-restrictions do — they block access to content when you're in the wrong place.

How can I be in the wrong place? Well, if you're trying to access a U.S. Netflix show while overseas, in a place that doesn't have the rights, then you'll find yourself locked out. That means you'll only be able to watch whatever is available in the place you find yourself. If you want to see the British Royal family in The Crown show, when on your visit to London, then this is ideal. But should you want to catch a U.S.-only movie that doesn't have the go-ahead for UK viewing, then you're stuck without a good streaming VPN.

Or, you were stuck. Now you've found yourself here, that's no longer the case! Now you can get yourself a VPN for Netflix that will work to get around those geo-restrictions to get you access to what you want.

So which is the best Netflix VPN? We've tested a bunch and narrowed the list down to five that each offers a unique appeal, to help you find the best one for you. Netflix does try and make it harder for these companies to continue doing what they are, but here are the top picks that still work right now.

Source: ExpressVPN (Image credit: Source: ExpressVPN)

1. ExpressVPN

Best all round Netflix VPN for streaming ease and speed

Compatible with: Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Samsung TV, Xbox, PlayStation | Streaming services unblocked: Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube, HBO | Servers: 3,000+ | Server Locations: 160 in 94 countries | Trial Period: 30-day money-back guarantee

Pros

Unblocks Netflix and other streaming services consistently

Fast connections for quality streaming

Superb 24/7 live chat customer service

Fast & reliable connections

Lots of international locations

Cons

More expensive than some competitors

Limited to five devices at once

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for Netflix, overall, as it's the best VPN out there. This is for lots of reasons like fast connection speeds, reliable customer service, and superb security. But more specifically, for Netflix, it's because this service unblocks Netflix consistently every time, no matter where you are, or where you need to appear to be.

This is thanks to a wide host of high-speed servers spread across the world. But it's also down to the 24/7 live chat customer support which means you can get around Netflix geo-restrictions no matter where you are or what issues you run into. Thankfully the service works on lots of devices, is super easy to install and use, plus it's fast for UHD streaming quality Netflix – perfect if using on a device like Apple TV or a smart TV big screen.

ExpressVPN also offers enterprise-level encryption meaning all your viewing habits will be kept secure as you can't be tracked or traced as you access online services. This isn't the cheapest VPN out there, but it is the best. There are lots of deal options to help keep costs down though and committing to longer-term deals means saving even more money on this superb VPN.

This is our top pick for anyone looking to get started with a VPN. It offers a great mix of speed, reliability, outstanding customer service, and affordability. There is a 30-day money-back guarantee, so give it a shot today.

Source: CyberGhost (Image credit: Source: CyberGhost)

2. CyberGhost VPN

Very easy to use Netflix VPN

Compatible with: Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Samsung TV, Xbox, PlayStation | Streaming services unblocked: Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube, HBO | Servers: 7,400+ | Server Locations: 110+ in 91 countries | Trial Period: 45-day money-back guarantee

Pros

Over 7,400 servers available

Streaming unblocking worldwide

Automatic server matching for geo-restricted content unblocking

Simple to use

Supports 7 devices simultaneously

Cons

Connection speeds are slower than competition

Cyberghost is a top Netflix VPN as it's just so easy to use and offers access to the service consistently, in lots of countries. There are more than 7,400 servers spread over 91 countries meaning you should be able to get Netflix access and have a fast stream from your location. From the US and UK to France and Germany, Netflix can be accessed in lots of countries quickly and easily.

The apps are easy to use and work across lots of devices including iOS and Android or Mac and PC. The great thing is that the app will automatically connect to the best server and open a browser right there at the target site so you're ready to go.

Beyond Netflix, this also gets you online for Amazon Prime, Hulu, and YouTube to name a few. Pricing is average but go for a longer-term 36-month plan and the price really drops.

It's one of the easiest VPNs to use and offers great features and an affordable price. Get started with your subscription today.

Source: NordVPN (Image credit: Source: NordVPN)

3. NordVPN

Best performance for Netflix unblocking

Compatible with: Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Xbox, PlayStation | Streaming services unblocked: Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube, HBO | Servers: 5,500+ | Server Locations: 80+ in 60 countries | Trial Period: 30-day free trial

Pros:

Over 5,500 servers

Fast streaming access

Plenty of locations

Superb performance

Cons:

Security breach in 2018

Mobile app needs work

NordVPN is a superb choice for Netflix streaming as it offers really fast connection speeds meaning UHD quality. This works in lots of locations thanks to the many servers on offer and connects quickly and easily using decent apps. There is also 24/7 customer support so should you have any issues you'll be up and running again in no time.

Nord works across lots of servers so this is a great option if you plan to geo-trot a lot with your Netflix account. This will get you online in the U.S., UK, Europe, and beyond without any issues. It'll also do it while keeping you super-secure thanks to a double 2048-bit encryption, two kill switches, DNS leak protection and all those servers.

There's a 30-day money-back guarantee, so why not give this a try to see if it's for you?

Despite a recent security blunder, NordVPN has been a favorite VPN provider for quite some time. Odds are you've heard the name, so why not give it a shot today?

4. Surfshark VPN

Affordable Netflix VPN with quality for streaming

Compatible with: Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Samsung TV, Chromecast, Xbox, PlayStation | Streaming services unblocked: Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube, HBO | Servers: 3,200+ | Server Locations: 100+ in 65 countries | Trial Period: 30-day money-back guarantee

Pros:

Over 3,200 servers available

Affordable

Very fast

Reliable Netflix unblocking

Cons:

Fewer servers than some other services

Surfshark is the best VPN for Netflix where spending a lot on the service is an issue. This proves that you don't have to pay more to get a lot better. Despite undercutting some of the competition by as much as half price, Surfshark offers consistent Netflix unblocking across the globe with countries including the U.S., UK, Australia, Japan, and more.

The service is nice and easy to use with clear interfaces that just work. While this will have you zipping around quickly, the servers do the same to get you superfast connection speeds which should mean high-quality Netflix streaming is not an issue, no matter where you go. Security is also tight meaning you can rely on the fact you'll stay anonymous throughout your online experience.

Grab a longer-term deal and this is one of the cheapest VPN options out there right now.

You can connect as many devices as your heart desires at the same time and never worry about any of them being logged. Surfshark also offers a 30-day guarantee that you'll like the product, or it will give you your money back.

Source: IPVanish (Image credit: Source: IPVanish)

5. IPVanish VPN

Superb all-rounder for Netflix streaming

Compatible with: Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Samsung TV, Chromecast, Xbox, PlayStation | Streaming services unblocked: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube, HBO | Servers: 1,900+ | Server Locations: 75+ in 52 countries | Trial Period: 30-day money-back guarantee

Pros:

Over 40,000 shared IP addresses

Supports 10 devices simultaneously

Fast live chat help

Streaming unblocking consistently

Cons:

Server locations don't always match what's said

No BBC iPlayer

IPVanish is the best VPN for Netflix when it comes to all-round performance. This will unblock Netflix in lots of places especially in the U.S. where plenty of servers have access and at fast speeds too, though it's worth noting it doesn't unblock BBC iPlayer if you want this to be your one-stop streaming VPN. Should you run into an issue then you can rely on speedy live chat support that's genuinely useful.

This also works on a more all-round level with P2P torrenting support, kill switch security, and the ability to use this on 10 devices at the same time. The only issue was we couldn't unblock BBC iPlayer, so if you want that too then you may want to look elsewhere. Pricing is decent and you get a 30-day money-back guarantee so this is worth a shot for sure.

IPVanish may not have the biggest numbers for stats, but the service that the company offers is reliable and fast. Getting set up takes just minutes, so start today!

How does a Netflix VPN get me access?

A VPN, or virtual private network, works by bouncing your signal through another server, using an assigned IP address. All that means you appear to be someone else, somewhere else. While that's great for anonymity and security, it also means you can appear to be anywhere you need.

So you can set yourself up on a U.S.-based server, even when in Europe, and when you sign in to Netflix you'll be met with your familiar content list from back home.

Of course, you could also access other Netflix shows from across the globe by using a VPN, but that's not something we're condoning as it may put your Netflix subscription at risk.

What about other Netflix VPNs?

There are a lot of great VPN providers out there. Some of the best VPNs are free and others have cheap VPN plans. Many of them will work to unblock some streaming apps, though they may not work long-term.

Be sure to keep an eye out for VPN deals to help you save some extra cash on your new subscription. If you are specifically looking for the best VPN for Android we also have you covered there.

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service).

2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad.

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.