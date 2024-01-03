Best free VPN services of 2024

VPNs have become increasingly popular over the past few years, and for good reason. The best VPNs protect your data while you're out and about, at work, and even when you're chilling at home. They make it much harder for cybercriminals to get their hands on your sensitive info (like logins and financial details), and you can even use your VPN to access international streaming content.

I've been putting VPNs under the microscope for years, and I'm constantly re-evaluating my reviews to ensure my rankings stay accurate. I've also delved into the main differences between free and paid VPNs, and compared the speed, unblocking power, security tools, and privacy of my top picks.

Keep in mind, that even the best free services have their limitations—and be wary of any VPN that claims otherwise. Some free services use ads to make their money, and some resort to selling your data to dodgy third parties. Naturally, this defeats the purpose of using a VPN to boost your digital privacy.

A free VPN can't do everything that a paid VPN can do. Most of them struggle when it comes to unblocking content and lack advanced features, and you'll likely encounter data and speed restrictions, too. However, if you think of free VPNs as a sample of the full product (kind of like a free sample at a grocery store), then you won't be disappointed.

The top paid VPNs

A paid VPN subscription comes with a ton of perks. You'll get more servers (in more locations) to choose from, better performance, and no pesky bandwidth restrictions that can slow your streaming to a crawl.

You can even try the best VPNs on the block for free by taking advantage of their money-back guarantees. You'll get around 30 days to put the service to the test in your own time, and see how they compare with the industry's most impressive free alternatives.

1. ExpressVPN: my #1 VPN overall

ExpressVPN does it all; it's jam-packed with security features, has servers dotted around the globe, and can unblock virtually any streaming service you can think of (and then some). Try it for yourself with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

2. NordVPN: an all-in-one security suite

NordVPN has become a household name, thanks to those YouTube sponsorships, and is my go-to pick when it comes to accessing Netflix. Why? Well, it's the fastest VPN I've ever tested—and you can take it for a test drive with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

3. Surfshark: the best budget-friendly pick

Surfshark is the best cheap VPN around—but that doesn't mean that it skimps on features. It's an awesome user-friendly service that won't break the bank, and even boasts unlimited simultaneous connections that you can share with the family. See how it compares to ExpressVPN and NordVPN with its 30-day money-back guarantee.

The best free VPNs in 2024

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Here's my shortlist of the best free VPNs today.

The best free VPN overall

1. PrivadoVPN Free The best free VPN with just a few restrictions Our expert review: Specifications Available on: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and Linux Data limit: 10 GB Connections: 1 Server locations: 13 Support: 24/7 live chat, website, email Reasons to buy + Unblocks US Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime, and more + Incredibly fast + 10 GB of data a month, and unlimited low-speed traffic + Apps for all devices + Tons of customization Reasons to avoid - Advanced features are locked behind the premium plan

Subscribe if: ✔️ You want to watch Netflix: PrivadoVPN is one of just a handful of free services that can actually unblock Netflix. ✔️ You need fast speeds: PrivadoVPN's free plan includes WireGuard encryption, so you can expect a speedy (and secure) performance. ✔️ You want premium features: Check out features usually reserved for paying customers, including split tunneling, auto-connect, and a kill switch.

Don't subscribe if: ❌ You need unlimited data: you can still use PrivadoVPN after you hit the monthly 10 GB cap, but your speeds will be seriously restricted. Want unlimited data? Check out Proton VPN Free. ❌ You need a free Linux app: PrivadoVPN has a command-line interface, but if you're after a full GUI, you're better off with Proton VPN.

Bottom line ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 🔒 PrivadoVPN Free is my top free VPN pick of 2024. It's a great choice for avid streamers who don't want to be slowed down, and you'll get a generous amount of monthly data, too.

Want to know more? Head on over to our in-depth PrivadoVPN review for a closer look at the service's security tools.

PrivadoVPN is the odd one out as far as free VPNs are concerned—and that's primarily because it packs a lot of features you don't typically see with free services. I was also able to reliably unblock Netflix and BBC iPlayer throughout my testing, which is something that premium providers struggle with from time to time.

With PrivadoVPN, you'll have access to servers in 11 different countries. That's pretty generous for a free plan (which usually limit you to a measly 1 or 2 locations) and means that you should have no trouble hopping digital borders to check out content from overseas.

▶ Check out PrivadoVPN for free

I was pretty impressed by PrivadoVPN's performance, too. It's not the quickest free service out there, but I recorded speeds of 740 Mbps during my testing, which is more than you need to enjoy smooth HD streams without constant buffering. PrivadoVPN owns, services, and handles its own servers, rather than handing them off to a third party, which goes a long way to ensuring a reliable and quick performance. Plus, it helps cut down on the number of users attempting to connect to a single server.

As you'd expect from a free VPN, PrivadoVPN has its limitations—and caps your data usage to 10 GB a month. The good news is that you can hit this cap and continue to use the service. You won't be blocked, but your speeds will take a nosedive to 1 Mbps. That's not going to be enough to stream video and you'll notice that webpages take longer to load, but it's still an undeniable perk that'll ensure you're always secure—albeit at a snail's pace.

All of PrivadoVPN's apps are incredibly easy to use. In fact, I often recommend the service to total VPN newbies. You'll be able to use PrivadoVPN on your Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS devices, and there's even a Linux app—but no GUI. Bear in mind, however, that you'll be limited to a single connection on the free plan.

If things go wrong, or if you need a helping hand getting set up, you can reach out to the PrivadoVPN live support team. You won't find another free VPN offering 24/7 live chat—but if you'd rather do your own troubleshooting, you can check out PrivadoVPN's online knowledgebase.

Swipe to scroll horizontally PrivadoVPN test results: Attributes Notes Rating Design Simple and clutter-free ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use All features are where you'd expect them to be ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Performance PrivadoVPN's free servers are as quick as its paid alternatives ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Unblocking Unblocks an impressive list of streaming platforms ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Security and privacy Robust on the surface, but lacking an audit ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer support Fantastic live chat support, but lacking on-site articles ⭐⭐⭐⭐

The best unlimited free VPN

2. Proton VPN Free Unlimited data from a privacy powerhouse Our expert review: Specifications Available on: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and Linux Data limit: Unlimited Connections: 1 Server locations: 3 Support: Website, email Today's Best Deals ProtonVPN Free Visit Siteat Proton VPN Reasons to buy + Unlimited data + Impressive server speeds + Includes a kill switch + Apps are open source and audited Reasons to avoid - Limited to 3 server locations

Subscribe if: ✔️ You need unlimited data: other free services impose harsh caps, but Proton VPN is a truly unlimited provider. ✔️ You need a Linux VPN: with Proton VPN, you'll have access to a free, full GUI app. ✔️ You want security you can see: Proton VPN uses open source programs, meaning you can scour the code yourself to check for vulnerabilities.

Don't subscribe if: ❌ You need a torrenting VPN: unfortunately, Proton VPN's free plan doesn't support torrenting. PrivadoVPN has you covered, however. ❌ You need a UK server: it's hardly a surprise, but Proton VPN limits you to locations in the US, Japan, and the Netherlands. Check out Windscribe if you need coverage in the UK.

Bottom line ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ 🔒 Proton VPN is a renowned champion of digital privacy and takes your security seriously with a bevy of advanced features—including a reliable kill switch.

Want to learn more? Visit our full Proton VPN review to learn more about one of the industry's most privacy-focused free services.

Proton VPN, brought to you by the very smart people behind the encrypted mail service, Proton Mail, is a super-secure service with an impressive mix of features. You'll also get unlimited data with Proton VPN's free plan, which means you can use it as much, and as often, as you'd like without worrying about hitting a cap. You can only use Proton VPN on one device at a time, but that's a small sacrifice to make for round-the-clock privacy.

On the subject of privacy, Proton VPN impresses with top-notch encryption that'll ensure your online activity remains secure. Proton VPN is also a no-logs provider that utilizes open-source code—meaning you could take a look through it yourself if you're in the mood to hunt vulnerabilities. It doesn't happen often, but if someone does notice a weak spot, Proton VPN is fast to fix it.

▶ Get Proton VPN Free today

Proton VPN is compatible with most devices, including mobile apps for Android and iOS, and even Linux. Each app comes with a reliable kill switch that'll leap into action if the VPN connection drops, and the super-speedy WireGuard protocol. This is a big deal, especially as some free providers omit the protocol entirely. If you need help getting set up, you can reach out to Proton VPN's email support for a quick response.

Currently, Proton VPN's free plan gives users access to three server locations in the Netherlands, Japan, and the US. That's more generous than Hotspot Shield, but bear in mind that you can only use Proton VPN on one device at a time. Sadly, free users won't be able to check out dedicated streaming servers, ad-blocking tools, or P2P support—not without upgrading to a premium plan.

Proton VPN is wickedly fast for a free service. It raced to the top of my speed tests, hitting 740 Mbps, which makes it quicker than some paid VPNs. Still, the limitations and reduced number of servers mean that Proton VPN's free plan is susceptible to congestion which can tank these speeds.

These downsides might mean that Proton VPN isn't your match made in heaven, especially if you need access to a UK server, but it's worth mentioning that few providers are as engaged in the fight for digital privacy. Proton VPN recently announced the VPN Obersavatory, a tool designed to monitor spikes in VPN usage and combat censorship. Hopefully, the tool will draw attention to sudden outbreaks of censorship around the world.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Proton VPN test results: Attributes Notes Rating Design A stand-out dark mode looks awesome ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use Could be simpler, especially on desktop, but not a deal-breaker ⭐⭐⭐ Performance Fantastic speeds for free users ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Unblocking Limited server locations make unblocking content tricky ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Security and privacy Tough encryption and audited, open-source apps ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer support Plenty of support articles and friendly agents are on-hand ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

The best free VPN for unblocking

3. Windscribe Free Free access to servers in several countries Our expert review: Specifications Available on: Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS Data limit: 10 GB Connections: Unlimited Server locations: 14 in 11 countries Support: Website, email Reasons to buy + Unlimited connections + Unblocks some streaming sites + More servers locations and countries than other free VPN services Reasons to avoid - Slow speeds

Subscribe if: ✔️ You want unlimited simultaneous connections: use as many devices as you like with a Windscribe plan—but keep the 10 GB data limit in mind. ✔️ You need more server options: check out servers in 11 countries, including the UK, to access geo-restricted content.

Don't subscribe if: ❌ Speed is everything: Windscribe won't slow you to a crawl, but it can't quite keep up with my top picks. ❌ You need more data: 10 GB might sound like a lot of data, but it'll dry up fast if you're streaming or torrenting. If you want an unlimited free VPN, you're better off with Proton VPN.

Bottom line ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 🔒 Windscribe doesn't limit your connections and has a decent spread of servers, but it's not as quick as PrivadoVPN or ProtonVPN.

Want to learn more? Learn more about this free VPN service in my full Windscribe review.

If you're looking for a free VPN that won't keep you tethered to just one or two server locations, you'll want to check out Windscribe. With 14 servers in 11 countries, you'll be able to zip across continents in a few clicks to unblock geo-restricted content.

Unfortunately, free users don't have access to Windscribe's dedicated streaming servers. I was able to access a few Netflix regions, however, as well as BBC iPlayer, while connected to a regular server. Some free VPNs struggle to unblock any streaming platform, so this is a big plus.

▶ Get Windscribe Free VPN now

Windscribe also lets you use as many devices as you like—and all at the same time. That's great news if you plan on sharing a plan with friends and family, but you'll need to be mindful of the monthly 10 GB data limit. It's a generous amount, but if you're an avid streamer, or if a lot of folks are using your plan, it won't go very far.

I wasn't blown away by Windscribe's speed, either. It hit 140 Mbps during my testing, which isn't a chart-topping result, but still more than you'll need to watch Netflix content in 4K. Still, Windscribes speeds are lower than average for a free VPN.

Windscribe's apps recently had a revamp. I have mixed feelings about the redesign—sure, the apps are sleeker in design, but they feel a little cramped, especially on mobile. It's good to see the provider investing in its product, however, and the inclusion of a server location search function is an awesome quality-of-life update.

For any burning questions, or help getting Windscribe up and running on your device, you can ping an email across to the support team. It's disappointing to see no live chat option—but you do have the choice to do your own troubleshooting if you're willing to sift through Windscribe's support articles.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Windscribe test results: Attributes Notes Rating Design Intuitive across all apps, but slightly cramped ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use Not my #1 pick for VPN newbies ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Performance You'll get the best performance with WireGuard, but it's not a speedster ⭐⭐⭐ Unblocking Though it is capable of unblocking several services, it isn't a guarantee ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Security and privacy Open-source apps that are open to user feedback ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer support On-site articles are helpful, and email tickets are resolved in a flash ⭐⭐⭐

The best of the rest

4. Atlas VPN Free A great pick for Mac users Our expert review: Specifications Available on: Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS Data limit: 10 GB per month (2 GB per day for Mac) Connections: 2 Server locations: 3 in 2 countries Support: Website, email Today's Best Deals Atlas VPN - Free Visit Siteat Atlas VPN Reasons to buy + Generous data limit + Fast speeds for a free VPN + Unblocks Disney Plus Reasons to avoid - Some usability issues - No live support available

Subscribe if: ✔️ You need a free Mac VPN: ideal for Mac loyalists who need a VPN for day-to-day browsing, Atlas VPN gives you 2 GB of data per day. ✔️ You want to watch Disney+: surprisingly, Atlas VPN unblocked the popular streaming platform without any hiccups.

Don't subscribe if: ❌ You need unlimited bandwidth: though its limits are generous, especially for Mac users, Atlas VPN still caps your data. Check out Proton VPN for unlimited data. ❌ You need the most reliable free VPN: Atlas VPN is slightly buggy—and I noticed usability issues across its apps. I'd recommend PrivadoVPN or Proton VPN for a more reliable experience.

Bottom line ⭐⭐⭐½ 🔒 Atlas VPN is a free VPN with a few perks, especially for Mac users. However, it just can't compete with my top picks.

Want to learn more? I break down the good, the bad, and the ugly in my in-depth Atlas VPN review.

Atlas VPN's Free plan is pretty generous. Most users will get 10 GB of data to play with each month, but if you're a Mac user, you'll get 2 GB a day. That adds up to a whopping 60 GB per month. To put that into perspective, you can stream 12,000 songs, watch 25 hours of movies in HD (or 120 in standard definition), or browse the web for about 700 hours each month.

The provider's unblocking power is, sadly, hit-and-miss. I was able to unblock Disney+ during my testing, but couldn't access any other streaming platform. I don't expect many free VPNs to rival the likes of NordVPN when it comes to streaming content, but even so, being able to crack Disney+ is impressive. What's more, Atlas VPN lets users connect and use two devices at the same time.

▶ Download Atlas VPN Free

Currently, there are Atlas VPN servers in 2 countries; the US and the Netherlands. That's not a particularly broad spread, though you'll still be able to check out content from the States and Europe. When I connected to these servers, I recorded speeds of 320 Mbps. That's decent for a free VPN, and you shouldn't notice any slowdown when browsing your favorite socials, but premium services still blow these results out of the water.

In terms of security, Atlas VPN has the basics covered. You'll get a kill switch that performed well during my tests, so you can rest assured that you won't leak personal information if the VPN happens to cut out. I'm also glad to see that Atlas VPN has allowed a third-party audit of its services, including its privacy policy. These audits are an awesome way for companies to prove that they have nothing to hide when it comes to securing your digital privacy—and the methods they use to do so. The only caveat here is that only the iOS app was audited. So, if you're not an iPhone or iPad user, you may want to opt for a more secure VPN.

Atlas VPN also doesn't come with a lot of extra features—but it does support P2P traffic. Even so, it's not my top pick for a free torrenting. The lack of tools and torrenting customizability means that Atlas VPN loses out to Hide.me.

All in all, Atlas VPN is a solid all-rounder that has a few hiccups. It has the security tools you'll need to shore up your digital privacy and a few handy tools, and Mac users in particular will appreciate the 2 GB data allowance. The cherry on top here, however, is reliable access to Disney+.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Atlas VPN test results: Attributes Notes Rating Design Very basic, especially compared to its competitors ⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use Awkward to use and some usability issues ⭐⭐⭐ Performance Good speeds, some of the fastest for a free VPN ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Unblocking Able to access Disney+, but struggled with other platforms ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Security and privacy Standard for a free VPN with limited features and options, only allows iOS app to be audited ⭐⭐⭐ Customer support No live support and web support isn't the best ⭐⭐⭐

5. Hide.me Free VPN A free VPN with premium perks, including torrent support Our expert review: Specifications Available on: Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS Data limit: 10 GB Connections: 1 Server locations: 5 in 4 countries Support: Website, email, live chat Today's Best Deals Hide.me Free Visit Siteat Hide.me Reasons to buy + 10 GB of data per month + P2P support + Highly configurable + Live support available Reasons to avoid - Poor connection speeds - Apps are complicated

Subscribe if: ✔️ You need a torrenting VPN: paid VPNs are generally better for the task, but Hide.me offers awesome free torrenting tools and support. ✔️ You want to remain completely anonymous: Hide.me lets you sign up for its free VPN without handing over any information, including your name.

Don't subscribe if: ❌ You want a speedy service: Hide.me lags behind its closest competitors when it comes to performance. ❌ You're a VPN newbie: Hide.me has complicated apps that can overwhelm new users. Check out PrivadoVPN for a more straightforward experience.

Bottom line ⭐⭐⭐½ 🔒 Hide.me is a great pick for torrenting, but slow speeds and limited data mean you're still going to be wanting more by the end of the month.

Want to learn more? Visit my in-depth Hide.me review for more insight into how this sturdy VPN keeps you secure when torrenting.

Hide.me might not claim a top spot in my rankings, seeing as it's missing a few key features, but it's a stable mid-card pick that's managed to catch my eye. I'm also pleased to see that the service has really improved its overall offering recently.

First and foremost, you can sign up for a Hide.me free account without forking over any personal information—including your name. That's great news for folks who want to fly under the radar. Hide.me also offers sturdy WireGuard encryption, so you can go about your day-to-day browsing without worrying about anyone (like your internet provider or a nosy network admin) keeping tabs on your activity.

▶ Visit the Hide.me site to download for free

One of Hide.me's biggest selling points is its torrenting-friendly servers. With a free plan, you'll have access to five locations, including two in the United States, that you can use to safely send P2P transfers. If you need help configuring the VPN for torrenting, or have any other burning questions, Hide.me's live chat support is stellar. Alternatively, you can reach out to the team via email.

As you'd expect from a free service, Hide.me does cap your monthly usage. You'll get 10 BG, which is pretty generous, but if you are using the service to torrent, you'll have to keep an eye on your usage.

Hide.me's apps are surprisingly customizable. The auto-connect feature is especially handy, and makes sure you're always protected, even if you forget to turn the VPN on manually. More advanced features, like split tunneling and custom DNS, can seem a bit complex for new users, but VPN veterans will appreciate having access to staples you'd find included with any premium plan.

Unfortunately, Hide.me isn't a speed demon. I recorded speeds of around 25 Mbps during my testing, which isn't all that impressive. So, unless you really really need a free VPN for torrenting, I'd suggest sticking to PrivadoVPN.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Hide.me test results: Attributes Notes Rating Design Simple, effective, but slightly plain ⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use VPN beginners might be stumped by advanced features ⭐⭐⭐ Performance Disappointing speeds—even for a free VPN ⭐⭐ Unblocking Average unblocking capabilities ⭐⭐⭐ Security and privacy A good selection of features and anonymity upon signup ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer support Customer support is quick and thorough ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

6. Hotspot Shield Basic VPN Unlimited bandwidth (and a ton of ads) Our expert review: Specifications Available on: Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and Linux Data limit: Unlimited Connections: 1 Server locations: 1 in the US Support: Website Today's Best Deals Hotspot Shield Free Visit Siteat Hotspot Shield Reasons to buy + Unlimited bandwidth + User-friendly apps + Impressive speeds Reasons to avoid - Limited to one US location - Lacking a kill switch - No email or live chat support

Subscribe if: ✔️ You don't want data limits: Hotspot Shields gives you unlimited data, every month, for folks who need more than 10 GB. ✔️ You need a fast VPN: free VPNs often keep their top speeds in reserve for paying customers, but Hotspot Shield is surprisingly fast.

Don't subscribe if: ❌ You need global coverage: Hotspot Shield's free plan gives you access to one lonely location in the US. Try Windscribe if you want real variety. ❌ You wanted added security: a kill switch comes as standard with most free VPNs but, for some reason, Hotspot Shield is missing this key tool.

Bottom line ⭐⭐⭐ 🔒Hotspot Shield has been in the VPN game for a while, but its free offering falls short of the competition.

Want to learn more? Head on over to our Hotspot Shield review for all the details about its Basic plan—and all of its security-enhancing tools.

Hotspot Shield earns a spot in my top 7 thanks, in large part, to its unlimited bandwidth. Whether you're on mobile or desktop, you'll be able to connect to a server and browse to your heart's content, all without worrying about that looming monthly data cap. Hotspot Shield has decent connection speeds, too, so you won't have to work with a super-slow browser.

Unfortunately, there's a pretty major caveat—Hotspot Shield's free plan is inundated with video ads. If you're a Mac user, you won't have to deal with these near-constant interruptions, but Hotspot Shield will try to tempt you into upgrading to a paid plan by redirecting you to its homepage each time you connect or disconnect from the VPN.

▶ Try Hotspot Shield for yourself

I was pretty disappointed by Hotspot Shield's selection of free server locations. There's one—yep, just one—location in the US. That might come in handy if you're keen on unblocking content from the States, but not if you want to check out what's available elsewhere. Unfortunately, Hotspot Shield can't access Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, or other streaming platforms unless you're a paying customer

Hotspot Shield's free plan is missing a kill switch, too, which will be an immediate point of concern for the privacy-conscious. Without a kill switch, you could leak sensitive personal information if your VPN connection drops.

To make matters worse, there aren't a lot of support options for folks who run into roadblocks. Have a question about which server to use or need help getting setup? Well, you'll need to comb through the Hotspot Shield site in search of answers in the form of a support article, seeing as there isn't any live chat or email assistance. That's not ideal, especially for VPN newcomers who might need a pointer or two.

Ultimately, it's hard to recommend Hotspot Shield, even if it's free. Unlimited data is a definite perk, but the VPN falls short in just about every other area—and it's not on par with my other free picks. The missing kill switch is a huge issue, and I'd recommend sticking to PrivadoVPN or Proton VPN if you want a service that really, truly, has your privacy in mind.