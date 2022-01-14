Best mechanical keyboards for Chromebooks Android Central 2022

The best Chromebooks have keyboards with great tactile feedback, but if you're going to be typing on a Chromebook at a desk for hours and hours on end, consider swapping to a mechanical keyboard. Not only will using a separate keyboard help you avoid neck strain by letting you move your Chromebook up to a higher position, but mechanical keyboards are longer-lasting and offer better feedback for your fingers to ensure that you're hitting the right key every time. These are the best mechanical keyboards to use with your Chromebook today, tomorrow, and for years to come.

These are the best mechanical keyboards for your Chromebook

I've been using mechanical keyboards for the better part of a decade now, and they make all the difference in the world when you're typing for long periods, precise and durable enough for my angriest rants. While mechanical keyboards used to inevitably mean shelling out tons of hard-earned money, you can find great keyboards for less than three figures pretty easily these days.

If you want a mechanical keyboard, but don't want some kaiju keyboard hogging all the space on your desk, the DIERYA DK61E 60% Mechanical Keyboard has a 60% layout and skips the dedicated F1-12 function row for a 61-key keyboard that can fit small desks and crowded workspaces with ease. That's no big loss on a Chromebook where you'd need to remember which F translates to reload (F3), full screen (F4 or F11), volume (F9-10), or others.

When it comes to full-size keyboards, the leather/wood/metal combo on the Azio Retro is hard to deny. It truly channels the original typewriter feel that inspires one to get a clacking mechanical keyboard in the first place. Despite the olde worlde look, you still get backlit keys that offer softer, less gaudy lighting as opposed to RGB for late-night typing.

Why switches make all the difference to the best mechanical keyboards