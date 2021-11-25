The Black Friday Disney Plus deals are here and we have a few different offers to show you if you've somehow not yet joined up with the streaming service that's taken the world by storm and gets fresh and original content on a regular basis now.

Waiting for Black Friday is a decent shout as we're unlikely to see lower prices than the mega shopping event for the rest of the year and nobody likes Buyer's Remorse after all. We have a couple of deals to share with you today. One of them has been around longer than the other, but has been hard to beat and will save you a lot of money.

First up, our favorite Disney Plus bundle throws in Hulu, and ESPN Plus as well for $13.99 a month. Another offer we've just spotted is a cross-promo with Amazon where you get six months of Disney Plus for free when you sign up for Amazon Music Unlimited at $7.99 a month.

Disney Plus, Hulu, ESPN+ | $13.99 a month Compared to subscribing to these services individually, this Black Friday Disney Plus bundle will save you $84 a year, making it the best offer around by some distance for most people. Hulu is packed with content more suited to the grown-ups in the house and ESPN+ gets plenty of live sports along with a range of sporting documentaries to enjoy. The discount means you're effectively only paying for two of the three services. This is a rolling monthly contract, so you're free to leave at any time. $13.99 at Disney+ 6 months of Disney Plus for free If you're interested in checking out Amazon Music Unlimited (Bezos' attempt at Spotify) then this is a very tempting offer as new subscribers will get six months of Disney Plus bundled in for free on top of the $6.99 monthly price. After the six months are up, you'll pay the usual $7.99 a month for Disney Plus. You are free to drop out at any time though, you're not obliged to pay for six months at all. Certainly an attractive deal if you want the music, otherwise, we'd take the other bundle for a spin instead. $6.99a month for Amazon Music

Disney Plus isn't the only service after your attention this Black Friday. We've also covered the latest, rather crazy Black Friday Hulu deal where monthly subs are cut to 99 cents a month for a year. You can also get a whole month of Paramount Plus for free. We're just waiting for something to pop over on HBO Max now.