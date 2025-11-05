What you need to know

Google announced an update for Maps that brings Gemini to users on Android and iOS.

Users will find major features, such as Gemini and Lens integration, which helps users identify establishments and learn about them in real-time.

Gemini also brings landmark-based navigation for better driving assistance, as well as multi-step tasks capabilities for users looking for specific places to eat.

Google Maps and Gemini grow closer in today's update (Nov 5), as the company details the many ways its AI model will help drivers get to their destinations.

Announced this morning, Google states Gemini is headed for Maps, bringing its hands-free assistance alongside it. There are a handful of major updates that users can prepare to witness, starting with real-world landmarks when navigating their travels. The post states that, instead of just going off "turn left in 500 ft," or stop signs and traffic lights, Gemini brings forth more noticeable buildings, like gas stations.

With that, Google states Maps will inform you to "turn right" at the gas station up ahead or, perhaps, it'll name the nearest restaurant, so you're better informed on when to turn. This "landmark-based" navigation is rolling out to Android and iOS devices today (Nov 5).

To help you along in your navigation, Google Maps now leans on Gemini for proactive traffic alerts. If there are traffic jams, crashes, or anything that would impede any future travels, Maps will now send you a notification about it. Google states that these alerts can come through "even if you’re not actively navigating," so keep that in mind as these alerts roll out on Android and iOS today.

Gemini arrives for navigation

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Google) (Image credit: Google)

Gemini is, of course, a little more than a preemptive alert or navigational assistor, as the post highlights the inclusion of Lens and multi-step tasks. Regarding the former, Google Maps now has Lens built in with Gemini at its core. Users arriving at a restaurant can open Lens and ask about the establishment. When centered in the viewfinder, Google Maps' classic pin with the spots name will appear.

Users can voice their query or type it, and let Gemini explain "what's so popular" about the place they're at. Google teases that Gemini can also let you know if a local spot carries something particular you're looking for.

On the flip side, for multi-step tasks, Gemini can satisfy queries for something "budget-friendly" that also has "vegan options." Users can then lock in whatever destination Gemini and Google Maps produce, simplifying the navigation process to what feels like just a regular conversation. Moreover, Google says users can grant Gemini in Maps access to their Calendar.

If granted, the AI can throw in new events for you. Now, not all of this is available right away, as Google says Gemini's Lens capabilities in Maps will "roll out gradually later this month" for U.S. users in Android and iOS. Additionally, Gemini in navigation will soon hit Android and iOS devices "in the coming weeks," with an expected arrival on Android Auto in the future.